At Wall Street firm Jefferies, bonuses clock in at nearly $450,000—on average

By Aaron Elstein
Crain's New York Business
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average banker at Jefferies Financial Group received a $443,000 bonus...

Miami Herald

Another Big Wall Street Firm is Mandating Booster Shots

Another big Wall Street firm is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining the likes of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and other big companies stepping up pressure on their workforces to get Covid jabs and take more Covid tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's New York Business

New regulations could dampen record Wall Street profits

As JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and other big banks prepare to report extraordinary profits later this week, the Biden administration is taking steps to quiet the lavish party in 2022. To Continue Reading... Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong in-depth coverage of the city’s rebound.
Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: The Great Resignation

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. What's in store for the labor market in 2022? The "Great Resignation," according to a new survey by ResumeBuilder.com. Roughly one-quarter of 1,250 employed American adults declared their intentions of finding a new job in 2022, setting the stage for yet another year of turmoil in the labor market (9% of workers have already secured a new job for the new year).
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Nasdaq falls nearly 2%, Dow drops 400 points as Wall Street extends rough start for 2022

U.S. stocks fell Monday morning, extending a rocky start to 2022 for equity markets as interest rates rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 435 points, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 shed 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.8%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are coming off four straight days of losses, while the Dow has retreated in three consecutive sessions.
STOCKS
Crain's New York Business

The stock market will go up—probably

Wall Street's bull run isn't quite finished, said David Kostin, chief market strategist at Goldman Sachs, which predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 10% in 2022, thanks to continued strength in corporate earnings and rising profit margins. Not everyone agrees, however. Morgan Stanley said the S&P will fall by 6% next year.
Mercury News

How Wall Street is using tech Firms like Zillow to eat up starter homes

Zillow Group Inc. spent last year aggressively expanding a home-flipping operation designed to make the $2 trillion U.S. real estate market better for consumers, until a bad bet on home prices pushed the company to pull the plug. As it shuts down the operation, Zillow’s efforts to sell off its...
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Asia follows Wall Street south

Wall Street had a torrid session as a hawk FOMC minutes highlighted the amount of post-omicron speculative longs positions that were out there. Technology came in for particular attention, the Nasdaq suffering its biggest one-day drop in nearly a year. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.94% lower, with the Nasdaq in full retreat, falling by 3.34%. By comparison, the value-centric Dow Jones fell by only 1.05%. US yields ground higher once again overnight, pressuring highly valued technology stocks. In Asia, the story is repeating in the futures market. Nasdaq futures are 0.70% lower, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.40%, and the Dow Jones futures are 0.25% lower.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Suffers On Hawkish Fed Minutes

The US dollar traded higher against most of the other majors yesterday and today in Asia, while equities tumbled during the US session. This may have been due to the more hawkish-than-expected minutes from the latest FOMC gathering. Now, the focus may turn to the US employment report for December, as strong numbers could add more credence to the case of faster rate increases by the Fed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lindsay Q1 Revenue Beats Street View, Clocks 53% Growth

Lindsay Corp (NYSE: LNN) reported first-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 53.2% year-over-year to $166.15 million, beating the consensus of $140.41 million. EPS was $0.72 versus $0.65 last year. Net earnings were reduced by an after-tax LIFO impact of ~$4.5 million, or $0.41 per share. Gross profit increased by 19.2%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
News Channel Nebraska

Wall Street is learning to live with big risks

Markets climbed a wall of worry to new heights in 2021. Buoyed by gains at the end of the year, Wall Street is now even more certain there will be an encore performance. What's happening: The risks identified over the past 12 months — looming interest rate hikes, rising inflation, an economic slowdown in China and new Covid-19 variants — haven't gone away. But investors are increasingly convinced they know enough about these threats to discount them.
STOCKS
omahanews.net

Wall Street bank predicts end of gold era

Gold may soon lose its status as the universal 'store of value? to Bitcoin, US bank claims. Bitcoin may overtake gold's market share in 2022, a Goldman Sachs analyst has said in a research note to clients, as cryptocurrencies and digital assets surge in price and attract increasingly more investor interest.
MARKETS
International Business Times

US Stocks Drop In Afternoon Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell in Wednesday afternoon trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 188.01 to 36,607.14 at 2:50 p.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 56.17 to 4,737.51. The NASDAQ Composite Index slipped 365.67 to 15,255.53.
STOCKS

