ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Will Bismarck Keep or Lose the Downtown Bird Scooters?

By Kori B
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Were the Bird Scooters introduced to downtown Bismarck last year a success? The Bismarck City Commission says so. According to KX News, the Bismarck City Commission approved keeping the Bird Scooters downtown through December 31, 2022. Mayor Steve Bakken is in favor of the city keeping the Bird Scooters....

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Fargo Says “No Thanks” To Mask Requirement

Pretty amazing how fast time goes by, remember when everything seemed to shut down?. Seems like just yesterday when almost everywhere we went, everyone, it seems wore a mask. COVID-19 came in like a fast-moving train bringing a quick halt to local businesses ( some of them shutting down for good ), and we had our masks at the ready anytime we were out and about. Life slowly starting to get complicated, and frustrating. Almost all of what we had taken for granted was evaporating, and many people were against anything to do with proposed city-wide mask requirements. Their freedom and rights were being restricted. Schools made it mandatory for everyone to wear them.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

8 Cheap Flights (Under $250 RT) Out Of Bismarck & Into Warmth

I was pretty happy when we finally got some snow just in time for Christmas. After all, who doesn't like a "White Christmas?" However, after a couple of long cold snaps and it looks like more of them in the near future, let's just say I'm over winter. I found myself thinking of warmer weather and maybe getting out of Bismarck Mandan for a few days and breaking up the winter just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Twice In 16 Days – Country House Deli Vandalized

For 45 years Bismarck has had the pleasure to have this place nestled in at 1045 E Interstate. We see it all the time as the years go by, some businesses come about, stick around for a while, and then one day they are gone. There may be new owners that come in and completely change the face of their shop and go a completely different direction. Since 1976, what began as a cheese and sausage shop, transformed into a reliable fun unique restaurant. Think about that, 45 years in the same location. That's pretty rare, families from around the neighborhood basically grew up with this charming place. What happens though when vandalism comes into play? Completely destroys everything great.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Will North Dakota Return $149 Million in Rental Assistance to the Federal Government?

North Dakota is set to send $149 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. According to Grand Forks Herald, North Dakota "is set to return $149 million of the $352 million it received from the federal government's Emergency Rental Assistance program." Why is North Dakota trying to send all that money back? Well, one representative from the North Dakota Department of Human Services reportedly said that it is not realistic for that amount of money to be spent in the state. But housing advocates believe that more needs to be done before funds are sent back.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Cars
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

“Coffee With A Cop” In Bismarck (Hold The Donuts)

Simple question I think, because there are so many people that feel uncomfortable around police. Is it the badge or gun? Do they just hate authority, or are they wanted by the law? I know that you have heard this a trillion times, but they are JUST people. They have a demanding, high stressful job, and every time they leave their house for work the men and women put their life on the line. When you see a police car behind you, no need to worry, they are simply out on the streets of Bismarck for our protection.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Find Out Why All Standalone Starbucks Locations in Bismarck are Closed

Did you notice that several Bismarck Starbucks locations are closed?. Yesterday afternoon, my coworker informed me that she was in need of something caffeinated and delicious from Starbucks only to discover that she could not get her Starbucks fix. She had tried to get her coffee at THREE of the five Starbucks locations in Bismarck. Sadly, they were all closed. And, this morning, we found out the reason why.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 200 Stores. What It Means For Bismarck.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced recently the closing of 37 of approximately 200 stores it plans to close in the coming weeks. No North Dakota stores are on that list at this time. You can see all of them here in an article from CNN Business. The closest stores are in Minnesota in Duluth and Eagen down in the Twin Cities area.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Avoid Being A Statistic Here In Bismarck/Mandan

It's really not that difficult when you get right down to it. We hear the ads on the radio, read about it on social media, and yet there are still those people who refuse to do the little things, which could cost them money and possibly their life someday. Ironically it just takes a second to do the most important and preventive thing you can do and on the other hand, less than a second of bad judgment can bring a whole list of trouble.
SOCIAL MEDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Vehicles#Kx News#The Bird Scooters
Hot 97-5

Tractors With No Drivers Will Soon Plow North Dakota Fields

The Red River Farm Network just published a report of what debuted on Tuesday at a Las Vegas consumer technology show- a fully autonomous tractor produced by John Deere. It's not a prototype, it's a production model and it will be available to farmers later this year. John Deere VP Deanna Kovar sums up this modern marvel.
AGRICULTURE
Hot 97-5

Woman Prevents Stranger from Entering Her Car at North Dakota Target

A North Dakota woman is warning the public about her disturbing encounter at the Grand Forks Target. I recently saw a disturbing Facebook post about a North Dakota woman's recent Target Pick-Up run. A woman named Liz Hoffner posted that she was parked in a pick-up spot when she noticed a man approaching her vehicle. Good thing she was paying attention because she was able to quickly lock her doors before the man made an attempt to enter her vehicle.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hot 97-5

What is Being Done to Remove All the Ice Around Bismarck-Mandan?

The Bismarck-Mandan area is pretty much covered in a sheet of glass. I would like to think that I am not a nervous winter driver. But holy moly has it been sketchy driving around Bismarck-Mandan the past few weeks. Like, the whole place has turned into a skating rink - sidewalks, highways, parking lots and all. What is the deal with every outdoor surface in the area being left frozen and slippery?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

WHY Can’t We Do That Here In Bismarck?

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Hot 97-5

Father/Daughter Helping Neighbors In Bismarck

One of the demons all North Dakotans know about is snow. Where and what to do with it comes into play during wintertime. I live in an apartment building, and just recently discovered the DON'TS when it comes to snow removal. Sure we have people come and plow our parking lot from time to time, but when mother nature drops another load of the white stuff suddenly, well some people get out their shovel and basically fend for themself-as in clearing out their designated parking spot and tossing the snow anywhere they can ( like on to their neighbor's slot ) This, of course, causes problems.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

6 Things Not To Leave In A Freezing North Dakota Vehicle

We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
TRAFFIC
Hot 97-5

Open Intersections: Bismarck Drivers Need A Refresher

The development I live in has a private Facebook page. There was a thread recently concerning how people in our development need a refresher when it comes to how to drive into an open intersection. We have no stop signs in our development, only open intersections. Well, there was an accident recently near my house that more than likely could've been avoided if the people in my development simply remembered the rules at open intersections. That's right, jog your memory and think back to what you learned in Drivers Ed.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Encouraging News Out Of Fargo (Amazing Actually)

The 'Day After' is always the worst when it comes to reading about the realities of impaired drivers. Another New Years's Eve has come and gone. Pretty soon we can get back to our normal routine, the holidays are over. Through the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, relatives coming to town, going out to eat, and attending parties are all part of the traditions. So is alcohol. When I refer to the 'Day After' we usually wake up on January 2nd and read about arrests made on New Year's Eve pertaining to DUI's ( driving under the influence ) and sadly tragic deaths caused by simple lack of judgments. The news is always grim, but not this year.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

Is It Legal Push Snow Into Your Neighbors Yard In Bismarck?

We now have more snow in Bismarck than we did all of last season. Something tells me this is going to be a more typical Bismarck winter. I remember last year after we had a minor snowfall event, my neighbor across the street decided to push some of his driveway snow into my ditch. I didn't think much about it at the time. To be honest, I've never had a neighbor do this before, but it got me thinking if this is even legal?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

What are the Rules for Shoveling Snow in Bismarck?

We are definitely having a snow day here in Bismarck-Mandan. This winter is the third I am spending in the Bismarck-Mandan area. And it is the first one where I have witnessed any significant snow. It definitely looked a lot like Christmas by Christmas Day. And the snow just keeps on coming - NOAA reports that 7.7 inches had fallen in Bismarck at the time of this post. So, where exactly are residents supposed to put all this snow that is piling up at their houses?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Why Do People Keep Their Pets Outside When it is Dangerously Cold in North Dakota?

Since winter rolled into North Dakota last weekend, the temperatures have gotten dangerously cold. In the final week of December 2021, Mother Nature hit us with a frigid cold snap. And it is dangerous. At the time of this post, it is -2 degrees with a wind chill of -19 degrees. And the National Weather Service predicts that the temperatures will be dipping down to -16 wind chill with a -25 degree wind chill. And it will be even colder by the time New Year's Eve hits!
ENVIRONMENT
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy