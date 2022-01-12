ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

City Lights: Maru Martinez Makes Metal for ​Genre Fans and the Uninitiated

By Brandon Wetherbee
Washington City Paper
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaru Martinez plays the type of instrumental metal/math rock/jazz that will make you either want to pick up a Guitar World magazine or vow to never pick up a stringed instrument. Her handiwork is audible within 10 seconds of each track—Martinez plays more notes in the first minute of a song...

washingtoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
soundandvision.com

Keyboardist Don Airey Reveals Why Deep Purple Turned to a Recorded Life of Crime

Like many of the great bands from the classic rock era of the latter half of the 20th century, British hard-rock stalwarts Deep Purple cut their teeth with an uncanny ability to turn cover songs into original statements. If it pleases the aural court, may we present the Rod Evans/Ritchie Blackmore era of the band's trippy, deeply shaded 1968 bookend renditions of Joe South's "Hush" and Neil Diamond's "Kentucky Woman" as prime evidence? (Case closed.)
ROCK MUSIC
96.3 The Blaze

Rockers We Lost in 2021

Though the body is temporary, the work of these rock and metal creatives may last forever. After one of the saddest years in recent memory, we pay tribute to the essential minds we lost in 2021. Though Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho died in late 2020, it was January 2021...
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Vai
Person
Joe Satriani
Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Lights#Jazz#Beer#Metal#Guitar World#Moonlighter#Covid#City Paper#Pie Shop
Rolling Stone

Introducing the Gibson Generation Collection: A New Line of Acoustic Guitars Purpose-Built For Players To Hear More of Themselves

Above: the Gibson Generation Collection of acoustic guitars. Watch the Gibson Generation Collection video: HERE. Explore the Gibson Generation Collection on Gibson.com: HERE. When it comes to musical instruments, there are few designs more elemental and timeless than the acoustic guitar. With just a hollow wood body, a wooden neck and fretboard and a few choice pieces of metal and plastic, the instrument has fueled music creation for centuries, and remains a staple of rock, pop, folk, blues and myriad other styles to this day. Similarly, for much of that time Gibson, the legendary 128-year-old instrument maker, has crafted some of the most iconic...
MONTANA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Alex Lifeson launches new band Envy of None with industrial debut single, Liar

Alex Lifeson's new band, Envy of None, will release their self-titled debut album on April 8 through Kscope, and have kicked off proceedings with debut single, Liar. The track sees Lifeson and his new bandmates – Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne – experiment with industrial-flavored, synth-heavy arrangements, interspersed with subtle acoustic guitar lines and crunchy electric guitar stabs. Check it out below.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

5 songs guitarists need to hear by… Led Zeppelin

BEST OF 2021: Led Zeppelin were unquestionably one of the biggest and most successful bands of their time. Monster tracks like Whole Lotta Love, Stairway To Heaven and Kashmir have rightfully earned their places in the annals of rock n’ roll history, but with a vast array of influences, and changes to their sonic direction, there’s more so much to Zeppelin than this. Evolution came with every album and, with that, the quartet ensured that they would never become caricatures of themselves.
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Deep Purple’s Lockdown Was a ‘Dress Rehearsal for Retirement’

Roger Glover describes Deep Purple's coronavirus lockdown experience as a trial run at retirement, but says they aren’t ready to end things yet. They recently released the covers album Turning to Crime, which was a way of keeping busy while Deep Purple couldn’t tour or record together in the same studio. Glover says he felt “privileged” to be part of a group that still had momentum.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Chaka left “Echoes” with all-time jazz greats

Back in 1982, during her Imperial Period as one of the most popular R&B vocalists around, Chaka Khan took a lovely career twist to join with a cast of all time jazz greats – Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke – to record a wonderful album of jazz standards.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Albums and Artists that Made 1971 Guitar’s Greatest Year

In 1971, rock and roll guitar was barely in its teens. But, remarkably, what started as R&B- and western-swing-infused three-chord rave-ups had grown to incorporate elements of folk, Chicago blues, modal jazz, Indian classical music and flamenco. The music of the 1960s – especially that of the Beatles – proved that the pop charts could deliver expressive, high-quality artistry that rivaled that produced in jazz clubs and symphonic halls. The music of the time also became the de facto voice of one of the most significant cultural upheavals in American history.
MUSIC
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Capitol Hill Books Co-Owner Releases First Album

Kyle Burk, co-owner of Capitol Hill Books, started writing songs “haphazardly” near the beginning of the pandemic, mainly to make his girlfriend laugh. After writing enough songs to make an album, he said it was hard to find a good but affordable studio in D.C. Since his bookstore was closed for 14 months, he decided to record there. The rest is music history. Burk’s first publicly released album, Death of the Novel, hit social media on Jan. 3 under his pen name, The Failed Poets. While he didn’t intend for the song lyrics to be poetry per se, he was trying to make light of how many can fail in their literary ambitions. “A lot of the songs, at least the vocals, I would record in the poetry room at the bookstore … [The name, The Failed Poets,] just came to me one day.” He tells DCist he was inspired by both the notion that modern music is seeing the “death of the album” as well as D.C.’s DIY punk bands and rap artists. In the first song on his indie rock album, “Paperbacks & Pills,” he croons: “Taking tramadol and losing myself in the page / lately I’ve been feeling much, much older than my age / but everybody’s got to take their turn inside the cage, sometimes / Oh, sometimes. But I’ll be all right.” In a phone interview with City Paper, he says, “That song is about doing what you have to do to get by. It’s a hard time for people to be perfect during the pandemic.” When Capitol Hill Books was closed, he says he took comfort in books and reading, which can be seen in the various literary references found in his songs. “Autofiction,” is sort of about French novelist Marcel Proust and Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgård and “everyone’s Instagram feed,” he says. Each song is layered like an onion. They’re semi-autobiographical, he says. Listen to Death of the Novel on bandcamp. The album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms soon. thefailedpoets.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wcsx.com

Talkin’ Rock with Guitarist Nita Strauss

-Meltdown- Los Angeles born guitarist Nita Strauss has become a force to be reckoned with in the music world, dazzling audiences across the US, UK, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa. The biggest names in rock music at Talkin' Rock with Meltdown. From Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame...
ROCK MUSIC
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Songbyrd Music Trivia Celebrates Funky Divas

Want to start the week on a winning note? Head to Songbyrd Music House for its monthly music trivia night. You’ll get bonus points if you know which R&B group’s original lineup featured Dawn Robinson, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, and Maxine Jones. Over the course of two hours, contestants will battle it out for prizes including vinyl records and merchandise from Songbyrd’s sister business, Byrdland Records. Competition ranges from individuals, teams, and whole tables. The only rule, according to host and trivia mastermind Joe Lapan (Songbyrd’s co-owner and marketing director), is that you can’t use your phone. That means music fanatics should take some time to prepare ahead of the event. This week, the planned categories are: Very Creepy; Jamaica, Jamaica; Potpourri; and 1992. Although Songbyrd advertises that Wikipedia is your best friend when preparing for trivia night, the evening is also the perfect incentive to get familiar with D.C.’s music scene. That’s because each monthly event features #dcmusic as a standing category. That makes sense, given that Lapan sees music trivia nights as a “natural” expansion of Songbyrd’s mission, bringing together local crowds for music activities that go beyond live music. If you still need convincing, Songbyrd’s music trivia nights have a proven track record. Thanks to original questions and community-oriented evenings, these nights have been going on for five years, even thriving in a virtual format throughout 2020. It’s not too late to start studying—“you’re never gonna get it, my lovin’,” if you can’t figure out the bonus question—and head on over to Songbyrd’s new Union Market location. You’re guaranteed to have a pitch-perfect time. Songbyrd Music Trivia Night starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Songbyrd Music House, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. Free. Proof of full vaccine required and masks must be worn when not actively eating or drinking.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy