Report: Thomas Tuchel to Decide Kenedy's Chelsea Future After Flamengo Recall

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to meet with the club's board to decide on the future of Kenedy after the Brazilian will be recalled from his loan at Flamengo, according to reports.

Kenedy can operate at left wing-back, a position where Chelsea are short due to the injury to Ben Chilwell.

As per Fabrizio Romalo, Kenedy's loan spell will be cut short as Tuchel will decide his future with the Chelsea board.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Italian journalist wrote: "Kenedy's loan spell at Flamengo will be cancelled. He's coming back to Chelsea with a view of a possible new loan spell. Thomas Tuchel will decide his future soon together with the board."

Chelsea are also set to recall fellow left wing-back Juan Castillo from a move at Birmingham and send the youngster on another loan move.

The news comes as Chelsea are struggling to recall Emerson Palmieri from a stint at Lyon, with the French club making it difficult for the Italian to return.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

However, it is believed that Chelsea could reach a compromise to provide financial insentive for Lyon to return the player.

There was much confusion regarding Kenedy's recall as sources in Brazil reported that the Brazilian was wanted by Tuchel and would provide back-up amid Chilwell's absense.

However, further reports from Europe such as that from Romano, state that Kenedy could find himself out on another loan spell as Chelsea were not happy with Kenedy's game time in Brazil.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube