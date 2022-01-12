ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Thomas Tuchel to Decide Kenedy's Chelsea Future After Flamengo Recall

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to meet with the club's board to decide on the future of Kenedy after the Brazilian will be recalled from his loan at Flamengo, according to reports.

Kenedy can operate at left wing-back, a position where Chelsea are short due to the injury to Ben Chilwell.

As per Fabrizio Romalo, Kenedy's loan spell will be cut short as Tuchel will decide his future with the Chelsea board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhu8f_0djoRxTf00
IMAGO / Action Plus

The Italian journalist wrote: "Kenedy's loan spell at Flamengo will be cancelled. He's coming back to Chelsea with a view of a possible new loan spell. Thomas Tuchel will decide his future soon together with the board."

Chelsea are also set to recall fellow left wing-back Juan Castillo from a move at Birmingham and send the youngster on another loan move.

The news comes as Chelsea are struggling to recall Emerson Palmieri from a stint at Lyon, with the French club making it difficult for the Italian to return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByESe_0djoRxTf00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

However, it is believed that Chelsea could reach a compromise to provide financial insentive for Lyon to return the player.

There was much confusion regarding Kenedy's recall as sources in Brazil reported that the Brazilian was wanted by Tuchel and would provide back-up amid Chilwell's absense.

However, further reports from Europe such as that from Romano, state that Kenedy could find himself out on another loan spell as Chelsea were not happy with Kenedy's game time in Brazil.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Emerson Palmieri
Person
Ben Chilwell
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Spurs team?

Tottenham host Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, but who will make it into Antonio Conte's starting XI?. Bryan Gil made his first start since November against Morecambe, but should he retain his place with Son Heung-Min still out?
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#Italian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea travel across the capital to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It's advantage Chelsea heading into the reverse tie in north London. A 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week has completed half the job for the European champions. But the tie is far from over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
738
Followers
6K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy