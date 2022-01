The Airbus A350-1000 and the Boeing 777X are the largest twin-engined jet aircraft in the sky. The latter should have entered into service by now. However, due to repeated delays, the first deliveries are currently scheduled for 2023. Long-haul demand is predicted to have made at least a partial comeback by then. Does that mean that Airbus could revisit the idea of an A350-2000 to compete against Boeing’s new flagship? Let’s take a look at what that could entail.

