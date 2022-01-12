ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Recall Kenedy From Flamengo Loan Amid Injury Crisis

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea have recalled Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo amid an injury crisis which has seen Ben Chilwell and Reece James ruled out for several weeks.

Chilwell will miss the end of the season with an ACL problem as Kenedy returns to the club having previously played at left wing-back.

Several sources have reported that the Brazilian will return to the club but his role upon landing in England is unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByESe_0djoRIjE00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Goal Brasil broke the news, stating that Chelsea have recalled the winger from his loan spell at Flamengo.

This was supported by Colunda Flamengo, who reported that Kenedy will return to Stamford Bridge Wednesday night after Flamengo 'failed to reverse the situation' to keep the Brazilian. Thomas Tuchel's side have won the 'arm wrestle' to bring the player back.

It is believed that Flamengo 'fought' to keep Kenedy at the club but Tuchel wanted to bring him back to be part of the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255gRx_0djoRIjE00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

However, these reports were contradicted by other sources as Jacob Steinberg believes that Chelsea have an option to recall Kenedy from Flamengo but he is not coming back to provide wing-back cover. He would return to find a different loan as he is not playing enough.

It remains to be seen as to what role Kenedy will play upon his return, with another loan move possibly on the horizon.

Things will become clearer in the next few days as he is set for a Chelsea recall.

Absolute Chelsea

