SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County Health Department is conducting a survey to find out why you have or haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. One of the health department’s goals is to see how you decide to get vaccinated and what education needs to be provided to the community. The survey was originally conducted in the fall of 2021 and will continue to be offered to allow health leaders to know what information people are looking for.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO