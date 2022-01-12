Report: Chelsea's Stance on Armando Broja Revealed After Hasenhuttl Comments

Chelsea are 'already planning' a future with striker Armando Broja, who is impressing on loan at Southampton, according to reports.

The talented youngster has scored five goals in 16 Premier League matches, including netting in his first four home starts during his loan move.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are already planning for a future with the Albanian despite Southampton wanting to keep him next season.

This comes after Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted that he'd be open to keeping Broja at the club beyond the end of his loan period with the club.

When asked if he will talk to the owners about keeping Broja at St Mary's beyond the end of the season, when his loan deal expires, Hasenhuttl said: "Yes, sure. He likes it here, he loves it here. It would be great if he was our player.

"He wants to be with us, I think. You can feel this at every moment. The fans love him also, this is good."

However, this looks unlikely as Chelsea are planning for a future with the youngster.

Following the exit of Tammy Abraham to Roma, Broja was then 'earmarked' by Thomas Tuchel to replace him in the senior side but was then granted a loan move to Southampton after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Broja has been hailed by Southampton boss Hasenhuttl and will be hoping to keep his place in the Saints side towards the end of the season as he gains valuable experience.

