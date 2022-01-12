ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Inmate dies after he was wedged between mattress and wall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=313tki_0djoQ2ee00

TULSA, Okla. — A homeless man being held at an Oklahoma jail has died while in custody.

Dean Stith, a homeless man, was at the jail when his mattress slid off his bed, wedging Stith between the mattress and the wall, KOKI reported.

Stith was in jail on charges of trespassing and falsely reporting a crime, according to the Tulsa County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies told KOKI its jail investigations unit will conduct an investigation to determine Stith’s cause of death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Houston girl, 16, fatally shot while walking family dog

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old Houston girl died after being shot multiple times while walking the family dog in her neighborhood Tuesday, authorities said. Diamond Alvarez was walking the dog, named Peanut, at around 9:30 p.m. CST when family members said they heard gunshots ring out, KHOU-TV reported. When Peanut returned home without Alvarez, family members became worried.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus: SC woman sentenced to 2 years for misusing $1.2M in COVID-19 funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds. Bridgett Dorsey, 39, of Blythewood, pleaded guilty on Thursday to fraudulently obtaining the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and committing tax fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy