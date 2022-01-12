Cooley law school to host civil rights panel discussion
By Danielle Nelson
Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School is hosting a virtual discussion panel in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil rights attorneys Mark Brewer and Harold Pope will lead the panel discussion on voter suppression and voter...
A coalition of civil rights groups is urging state lawmakers leading redistricting to draw new maps that add another minority seat on Louisiana's top school board. The request was submitted Monday to the state House and Senate Governmental Affairs committees. A special session is scheduled from Feb. 1-20 to redraw...
Guinier was first woman of color to be a tenured professor at Harvard Law. Bill Clinton tapped Guinier for DOJ civil rights post, then withdrew nomination. Civil rights lawyer Lani Guinier, a prominent voice on voting rights who became the first woman of color to be a tenured professor at Harvard Law School, died Friday. She was 71.
ORONO — Maine’s attorney general and four other individuals with differing personal and professional perspectives will address the topic “The State of Civil Rights in Maine” as part of eastern and central Maine’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The free, online event will...
The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most...
Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […]
On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing the vaccine and/or test mandates for large private companies. However, in the meantime, similar standards remain in place for medical facilities that accept Medicaid or Medicare payments. Three days ago, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration began...
**UPDATE: The Supreme Court made its decision on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021. Read that story, here (THE CONVERSATION) — Conservative justices on the Supreme Court appeared to signal a belief that the Biden administration may have overreached in ordering private companies to require that staff be vaccinated or subject to regular testing. But a separate requirement that […]
The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Thursday reversed more than 50 legal opinions issued by predecessors during the Jim Crow and Massive Resistance eras that justified segregation, interracial marriage bans and other racist laws. “Too many of my predecessors used this office to perpetuate injustice,” Herring said at a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked a vaccine mandate for employers, saying employers could “breathe a little easier.” “Today’s SCOTUS ruling on OSHA is a victory for the rule of law, federalism, and the Constitution,” McMaster tweeted. “South Carolina employers can breathe a […]
The founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers and 10 others were indicted for seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, the Justice Department announced Thursday. The indictment focuses on the way they formed two "stacks," combat-like formations, to force their way past police and into the Capitol on January 6.
President Biden heading to Capitol Hill today to get Democrats on board with his agenda, mainly the Freedom To Vote Act. In reality, Democrats know it’s a bill dead on arrival and are backing off supporting his agenda.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, anticipating possible changes to the Roe v. Wade ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, signed a bill Thursday enshrining the right to an abortion into state law.
Murphy signed the measure in the waning days of his first term, fulfilling a campaign pledge made in the lead up to his reelection victory in November and after it appeared as if the Democrat-led Legislature might fail to advance the bill.
“Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in support of the right to reproductive autonomy...
