Emmett Till, Chicago Teen Brutally Murdered By White Supremacists, To Receive Congressional Gold Medal

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Senate has passed a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in 1955. Till was...

Distractify

Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
Madera Tribune

Justice for Emmett Till: Killers to stand trial

Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till, are shown here just before the youth’s murder. Sixty-six years have passed since that August night in 1955 when J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant kidnapped, tortured, and murdered 14-year-old Emmett Till. The pair of white racists perpetrated their heinous hate crime because the young African-American had allegedly whistled at a white woman in Money, Mississippi.
WRAL

Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing. Till was...
Mamie Till Mobley
Emmett Till
Mamie Till
Salon

"Women of the Movement," though imperfect, gives life to Emmett Till's story

The six-part "Women of the Movement" is built around a distinct awareness that most of what we know about Emmett Till is encompassed in two or three images. One is a handsome photograph of the 14-year-old proudly sporting a stylish hat. Another shows the teen beaming brightly beside his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, her arm draped around his shoulders.
TheDailyBeast

White Supremacist Group Patriot Front Heckled Out of Chicago March for Life

A white supremacist group encountered a less-than-receptive crowd during an anti-abortion march in Chicago on Saturday. Clad in khaki pants, blue jackets, and white balaclavas, members of Patriot Front walked through the freezing streets of the Windy City bearing upside-down American flags and a banner reading “Strong families make strong nations.” They tried to join the March for Life, but anti-abortion rights demonstrators had other ideas, heckling the racists with taunts of “Who do you guys think you are?” and “What are you guys carrying shields for?” Cars honked at them as well. The white supremacists eventually ceded to their detractors and broke off from the march. They ended the day with a reportedly extended wait for their transportation in the snow. The group is no stranger to logistical difficulties. Patriot Front was last spotted in disarray in Washington, D.C., stranded for hours waiting for pickup in rented U-Hauls.
daytonatimes.com

Emmett Till’s mother had a ‘prophecy’ after his death

Before Trayvon Martin, before Breonna Taylor, before Ahmaud Arbery and before George Floyd, there was Emmett Till. In recent years, the killings of these Black Americans and numerous others have been fiery sparks propelling the Black Lives Matter movement, culminating in the racial reckonings of 2020. But such incidents were preceded decades earlier by another galvanizing crime: the 1955 kidnapping and killing of the 14-year-old Till in the Jim Crow South after he was accused of whistling at a white woman in a grocery store.
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Thursday: Insurrection anniversary specials, new Emmett Till series

Women of the Movement (8 p.m., ABC) - This new limited series is based on the true story of Emmett Till (played by Cedric Joe) and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren). In the premiere episode, Mamie faces her worst nightmare when her son goes missing. She receives a call saying her son was kidnapped, so she rallies her community to help bring her son home.
Distractify

The Life and Legacy of Emmett Till Is Honored in 'Women of the Movement'

In the summer of 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi. The unjust racial motivation behind Emmett's murder, in addition to his mother Mamie's determination to seek justice for her son, was one of the sparks that led to the birth of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. Emmett and Mamie's story is given new light in the new ABC limited series Women of the Movement.
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
