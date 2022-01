Seattle Sounders FC today selected defender Achille Robin from the University of Washington and defender Hal Uderitz from Seattle University in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Robin was selected in the second round with the 43rd overall pick and Uderitz was selected in the third round with the 72nd overall pick. In a draft-day trade, Seattle sent its first-round pick (20th overall) to the New York Red Bulls in exchange for a second-round selection (43rd overall) and $75,000 of 2022 General Allocation Money.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO