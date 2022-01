One of the biggest questions heading into this offseason was surrounding Raúl Ruidíaz’s status. When last we checked in, Ruidíaz had made it abundantly clear that he was unhappy with the state of negotiations on a potential contract extension. Although the Sounders have picked up Ruidíaz’s 2022 contract option and have insisted all along that they expect him to play here this season, they are also keenly aware that extending him would be ideal.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO