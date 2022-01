It's not a fun time to be a goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres right now. The injury report in Buffalo is running out of room after Tuesday night's contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning, as after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen suffered a lower-body injury that is projected to keep him out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis, the Sabres must now attempt to move forward with each of their top four goaltenders on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO