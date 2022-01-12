ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers reaped record soy harvest; S. American production view cut - USDA

 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. The higher U.S. production view comes as global demand for the oilseed soars...

EIA expects shale to drive record U.S. oil production in 2023

(Bloomberg) –U.S. annual oil production is set to rise to a record next year as shale producers continue to boost output. Oil supply will average 12.41 million barrels a day in 2023, according to the Energy Information Administration. That would surpass the current annual high of 12.3 million barrels a day set in 2019, the EIA said in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. The agency also lowered its production estimate for this year to 11.8 million barrels a day.
USDA: Corn and soybean production up in 2021

Increased acreage and higher yields for corn and soybeans led to record high soybean production and near-record high corn production, according to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary. U.S. corn growers produced 15.1 billion bushels, up seven percent from 2020 and the second-highest on record. Corn yield in the United...
Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crop estimate cut as yields forecast to reach 6-year low

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are poised to collect 134.2 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought will dramatically reduce yields in key growing states. According to a presentation on Thursday, the projection also represents a...
'The sun is fierce': Argentina drought scorches corn and soy crops

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Carlos Boffini, an Argentine grains farmer from Colón in the north of Buenos Aires province, is praying for rain amid an extended drought and heat wave that has hammered the country's soy and corn harvest outlook. The major Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday...
Brazil's 2021/2022 soy crop estimate cut by yet another private forecaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yet another private sector forecaster cut estimates for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2021/2022 season on Thursday citing a drought that will dramatically reduce yields in states like Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, which started a...
Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
Argentina grains exchange trims soybean planting area on dry weather

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange trimmed its forecast for the country's 2021/22 soybean planting area by 100,000 hectares to a total 16.4 million hectares due to dry weather, which it said would lead it to cut its production forecast. "This adjustment to the (planting)...
CBOT Trends-Soy down 16-17 cents, wheat down 5-6 cents, corn down 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, pressured by U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting Wednesday that showed an increase in winter wheat acres planted across the U.S. Plains last fall, while ample Southern Hemisphere supplies keep demand satisfied. * U.S. exporters sold 264,400 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Jan. 6, according to the USDA, down 20% from the previous four-week average but within trade estimates. * Farm agency FranceAgriMer and Consultancy Strategie Grains have cut forecasts for French and European Union wheat exports. * The International Grains Council has raised its forecast for the 2021/22 world wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to 781 million tonnes. * Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5-3/4 cents at $7.52 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-3/4 cents lower at $7.69-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 3-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in Argentina that could aid developing crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 457,700 tonnes of corn during the week ended January 6, up 79% from the previous week, but down 59% from the prior four-week average and below trade estimates. * The International Grains Council has cut its forecast for the 2021/22 world corn crop by 5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 56 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.94-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in South America that could aid parched crops in Argentina and Southern Brazil. * U.S. exporters sold 735,000 tonnes of soybeans during the week ended January 6, the USDA said, up 92% from the previous week and within trade expectations. * China said it would raise domestic soybean output sharply in the next four years, in a drive to boost self-sufficiency in supply of the oilseed, according to official documents. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 45 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * March soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents lower at $13.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures sag on improved South America weather forecasts

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures tumbled on Thursday on expectations that rains forecast for dry crop-growing areas of South America may limit harvest losses, traders said. Weather forecasts show parched areas of Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy and No. 2 producer of...
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brazil meatpacker Minerva mulling change of domicile

(Corrects last paragraph to say "this year" instead of "next year") Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker Minerva approved a study to change its domicile in order to start trading outside Brazil, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, without disclosing any locations. Minerva has not responded to...
NOPA December U.S. soybean crush seen at 184.996 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a near-record volume of soybeans in December amid ample crushing supplies and good processing margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all...
LIVESTOCK-CME hogs dip on concerns over slower slaughtering, heavier pigs

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Thursday amid concerns that a reduced pace of slaughtering is limiting demand for pigs that are growing heavier, analysts said. Slow slaughtering has weighed on hog and cattle futures because livestock back up on farms when they...
UPDATE 1-China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
UPDATE 1-China 2021 soybean imports slip 3.8% vs 2020 - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in...
China 2021 soybean imports at 96.52 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in 2021 fell from the previous year, customs data showed on Friday, on weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 96.52 million tonnes of the oilseed in the 12 months of 2021, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, as falling hog margins and increased wheat feeding curbed demand.
Farmers still harvesting in January

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Until the cold weather really kicked in earlier this month, you probably noticed how wet and soggy the ground has been since the fall. One group of people especially impacted by the muddy, wet weather has been the farmers. You may have seen them in the fields over the past week, as many had to wait until the ground froze to take their crops off.
