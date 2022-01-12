UPDATE 1-U.S. farmers reaped record soy harvest; S. American production view cut - USDA

CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 5 to 6 cents per bushel * Wheat eased overnight, pressured by U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting Wednesday that showed an increase in winter wheat acres planted across the U.S. Plains last fall, while ample Southern Hemisphere supplies keep demand satisfied. * U.S. exporters sold 264,400 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Jan. 6, according to the USDA, down 20% from the previous four-week average but within trade estimates. * Farm agency FranceAgriMer and Consultancy Strategie Grains have cut forecasts for French and European Union wheat exports. * The International Grains Council has raised its forecast for the 2021/22 world wheat crop by 4 million tonnes to 781 million tonnes. * Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of Australian-origin milling wheat in a restricted purchase tender this week, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 5-3/4 cents at $7.52 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-3/4 cents lower at $7.69-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 3-3/4 cents to $9.16-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures eased overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in Argentina that could aid developing crops in the region. * U.S. exporters sold 457,700 tonnes of corn during the week ended January 6, up 79% from the previous week, but down 59% from the prior four-week average and below trade estimates. * The International Grains Council has cut its forecast for the 2021/22 world corn crop by 5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 56 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.94-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 16 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell overnight, pressured by rain forecasts in South America that could aid parched crops in Argentina and Southern Brazil. * U.S. exporters sold 735,000 tonnes of soybeans during the week ended January 6, the USDA said, up 92% from the previous week and within trade expectations. * China said it would raise domestic soybean output sharply in the next four years, in a drive to boost self-sufficiency in supply of the oilseed, according to official documents. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 40 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, down from 45 million tonnes in its previous forecast. * March soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents lower at $13.82-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

