Broadway Reopens: Behind the Scenes

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Performances – Reopening: The Broadway Revival premieres Tuesday, January 18 at 9 p.m. with an encore on Friday, January 21 at 10 p.m. A new TV special will take you backstage and onstage at some of Broadway’s most popular shows, to see how the New York theater industry undertook the...

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. GREAT PERFORMANCES ”Reopening: The Broadway Revival” pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway’s most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who’ve been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback,
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Broadway shows have announced plans to close temporarily and reopen later this year. The hit Broadway play “To Kill a Mockingbird” will close on Sunday. Based on the beloved Harper Lee novel, the Broadway play was adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and currently stars Greg Kinnear, who recently took over the lead role as Atticus Finch. “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened at the Shubert Theatre in December 2018. There are plans to move the production to the Belasco Theatre in June. The new musical “Girl from the North Country” is currently running at the Belasco. Wednesday, they announced they will end their run on Jan. 23 with plans to reopen in the spring. The musical features the songs of legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan and is set in a rural Minnesota town during the Depression. These closures come as Broadway is experiencing a big drop at the box office. According to the Broadway League, only 62% of tickets were sold for the week that ended on Sunday. That compares to 74% of tickets sold during the week that ended Jan. 2, and Broadway attendance for the week ending Dec. 26 was 75%.
John Earl Jelks, currently appearing in the HBO Max series Love Life, has joined the previously announced Debra Messing and Enrico Colantoni in the cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, which begins previews March 18 and opens April 10, was originally set to debut in spring 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid shutdown. At the time, Andre Braugher was set to co-star with Messing and Colantoni. The limited engagement of Birthday Candles will run through May 29 at the American Airlines Theatre. Vivienne Benesch directs. Jelks is known to Broadway audiences...
The acclaimed Bob Dylan musical Girl From The North Country will play its final Broadway performance at The Belasco Theatre on Jan. 23, with producers saying they’re in advanced conversations with the Shubert Organization to re-open in the spring after the Omicron surge subsides. The unusual announcement follows a similar plan confirmed by producers of Mrs. Doubtfire, which closed on Jan. 10 with the intention of returning to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on March 14. “Girl From The North Country is an important part of this season,” said Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, in a statement. “We...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People interested in the history of the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall can get a behind-the-scenes look at it. The theater, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, is offering free backstage tours. People who take the tour will get to learn about the theater's...
Netflix has revealed that Enola Holmes 2 (an official title has yet to be announced) has wrapped filming and released a clip from the last day of production. You can check out Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Louis Partridge celebrating the last scene Louis filmed below!. Henry Cavill (The...
- - - For his previous book, the fun and informative "Anatomy of a Song," Marc Myers talked to musicians and producers about how some combination of experimentation, accident, talent and inspiration led to such classic records as "My Girl," "Proud Mary" and "Ramblin' Man." With "Rock Concert," Myers brings...
Lin-Manuel Miranda has delivered a wealth of gifts to audiences over the past year, including Broadway’s improvisational hip-hop comedy show “Freestyle Love Supreme,” his feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and the double animated dose of “Vivo” and “Encanto.” Miranda wrote eight new songs for “Encanto,” which have gone viral — including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The film was number one at the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday, and is now being discovered by more viewers via Disney Plus. “To share that score, that I’m so proud of, it’s more sophisticated than anything I’ve been able to do before...
The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
Joan Copeland passed away on January 4, 2022, just six months shy of her 100th birthday. Only longtime daytime fans are likely to remember Joan Copeland. But if you do, your recollections are sure to be vivid. She was the kind of actress who made an impression. The sister of...
The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
