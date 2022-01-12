ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KHL to suspend season for a week because of COVID-19 cases

Sportsnet.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#Covid#Olympics#Beijing#Kontinental Hockey League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
dotesports.com

Highest-earning esports players of 2021

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top entries on a list of the highest prize pool-earning esports players for 2021 are the top three teams from this year’s Dota 2 International, or TI10. T110’s unbelievably massive $40 million prize pool was far and away much higher than any other event this year and even higher than previous TIs.
VIDEO GAMES
Sportsnet.ca

Jets focusing on things they can control amid COVID-19 outbreak

WINNIPEG - It appears as though a potential COVID-19 crisis has made its way into the Winnipeg Jets dressing room. It won’t take long to see how they will handle it. Although the Jets have been fortunate to keep the virus under control for much of this season (and the previous one), they’re currently dealing with the largest outbreak they’ve faced since March of 2020.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' return makes GM candidate John Sedgwick one busy man

On the precipice of just their second game of 2022, the Montreal Canadiens still don’t know exactly who will be playing for them against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. They had four full lines of forwards and seven defencemen practising Tuesday. And they have six recovered players, who were stuck in the United States with COVID-19, meeting them in Boston. So, let’s just say complicated decisions are looming -- and not just for head coach Dominique Ducharme.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flames hope home ice can help team get back on track

Ownership might not be very happy the Calgary Flames are returning to the Saddledome on Thursday for the first time in over a month. But the players sure are. For a team that has played a league-low 11 home games, their first hosting gig in over a month since Dec. 11 comes Thursday, at a time when the club is looking to build momentum any way it can.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 1 - Canucks attempt to strike against the Lightning

Mike and Jason kick off the hour with Iain MacIntyre to recap the Canucks' loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, then Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck checks in before his team's game tonight at 7 against Prince George.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet's 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Rankings: January Edition

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the scouting community. The world juniors had just begun when Omicron struck and forced a cancellation (or postponement) of the event just three days in. Scouts were so excited about getting a chance to see potentially one half of the first round of the NHL draft play in this tournament. The pandemic ripped the pens right out of the hands of scouts and the opportunity right out of the sticks of several first-year draft eligibles.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Faceoffs, strength, ageing and an area of improvement for the Leafs

When the Boston Bruins took on the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night, they did so with one of the best two-way players in the history of hockey lining up at centre for them for the 1,175th time, Mr. Patrice Bergeron. He’s been a Selke Trophy finalist for 10 straight seasons, as he’s the pinnacle of players who excel at what hockey analysts vaguely refer to as “details.”
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jan. 11: The Canucks vs. Panther post-post game show

Jan. 11: The Canucks vs. Panther post-post game show. Caroline, Lindsey, and Lina continue to break down the game as the Canucks were in Florida to take on the Panthers to open a critical road trip for the team. Now Playing. Jan. 4: AB, Russian flights and Steve Ewen. January...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks let down by ineffective power play, top six in loss to Lightning

Turns out Alligator Alley is as pleasant as it sounds – especially when you’re making the trip on foot, through the swamp in flip flops, dangling pork hocks from your pockets. In crossing the grating state of Florida for road games against the NHL's best two teams, the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy