Nebraska football 2022 schedule

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Update your calendars: Check out the Huskers' new...

ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
PennLive.com

Yes, Georgia finally took the College Football Playoff, but Bryce Young was big winner in defeat | Jones

While there are plenty of feel-good stories surrounding Georgia’s 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff, I have one takeaway that’s all about Alabama. Yes, it was great to see the Bulldogs finally break through and win their first title in 41 years. Yes, the Stetson Bennett story, walk-on to triumphant championship QB, is a nice one. And yes, that UGA front, especially LB Nakobe Dean and DE Travon Walker, was the difference in the game.
tdalabamamag.com

Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Alabama’s CFP title game loss

Alabama suffered a difficult loss to Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game, but Coach Nick Saban will use this as motivation to return the Crimson Tide to the title stage again. People will blame several aspects for the loss, but one super Crimson Tide targets injuries as the main...
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
FOX Sports

What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley

Coach O has high praise for the USC Trojans' big coaching move. In an appearance on FOX Sports' National Championship Live Tailgate, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commended USC for rocking the college football world in November by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. When discussing Riley's recruiting track...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida basketball player, an Athens, Ga. native, apologizes for celebrating Georgia CFP victory

Florida basketball guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. apparently caught some major heat for celebrating the success of another program’s football team. Fleming, a former Charleston Southern standout, joined the Gators as a graduate transfer and has averaged 10.6 points while averaging 23.4 minutes in the 2021-22 season so far. Before his college career, he was a star at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Ga.
CBS Boston

Nick Saban’s, Alabama’s Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...
