Nebraska football 2022 schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO