This may come as a complete shock to you, but I have never been to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago before. I have made plans several times to go there, and then something always comes up. One time my husband and I even went as far as walking up to the Shedd's entrance, fully intending to spend an amazing day there, to then discover it was closed to the public that day. (Yes, we should have done our research before arriving). My point here is this, I REALLY want to go to the Shedd Aquarium soon, and this weekend may just be the perfect time to do so!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO