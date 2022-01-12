Digital Health Market Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Takaful Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global takaful market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Billion in 2021. As a result, the market value is projected to reach US$ 49.8 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Takaful is an Islamic insurance concept based on the principle of mutual sharing of risks. In this type of insurance, the participants pool in a specific sum so as to provide aid at the time of need and guarantee that the losses will be distributed equally across each member. In takaful, the amount of contribution is decided according to the personal circumstances of members and the type of coverage they require. Takaful insurance companies serve as an alternative to commercial insurance companies as the latter violate the restrictions on interest, uncertainty and gambling principles which are outlawed in sharia. Recently, there has been a rise in the number of institutions that offer Islamic financial services which have aided in the expansion of takaful across the globe.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO