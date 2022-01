According to the report "Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type (Brewery, Filtration, Carbonation, Sugar Dissolvers, Blenders & Mixers and Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic and Dairy), Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2021 to USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The beverage processing equipment market has been growing in accordance with the advancement of the beverage industry. The effect of on-the-go lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for packaged beverages. The rise in consumer spending for fast-moving consumer goods such as soft drinks and beer has driven the market for beverage processing equipment.

