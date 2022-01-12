ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linalool Market Future Innovations, And Growth Elements By 2030 | Ernesto Ventos S.A., BASF, Symrise

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global linalool market was estimated at 462.6 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $696.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning...

Global LED Driver Market To Be Driven By The Growing Incorporation Of LEDs Over Traditional Lights In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global LED Driver Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global LED driver market, assessing the market based on its segments like driving methods, products, forms, technologies, components, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Model Based Definition Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Siemens, PTC, Dassault Systèmes

The latest 103+ page survey report on Global Model Based Definition (MBD) Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Model Based Definition (MBD) market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Siemens, PTC, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, SAP, Altair, Ansys, NXP, Capvidia, Anark & Theorem.
Electric School Bus Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Proterra, Cummins, Blue Bird

The latest research on "Global Electric School Bus Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market To Be Driven By The Rampant Spread Of The COVID-19 Infection In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, modality, patient type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
RF Power Dividers Market Analysis Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " RF Power Dividers Market By Type (Resistive, and Reactive), Configuration (Less than 6 Way, 6 Way – 10 Way, and More than 10 Way), Application (Less than 1 W, 1 – 10 W, and More than 10 W), and Industry Vertical (Commercial, Military, Space, Automotive, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″
Weather Forecasting Services Market Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast

According to the report, the global weather forecasting services market was pegged at $1.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $2.78 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the period from 2017 to 2023. The global weather forecasting services market is divided into forecasting type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting.
Catering and Food Service Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Catering and Food Service Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Automatic Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Automatic Test Equipment Market By Type (Memory, Mixed Signal, Digital, and Others), Component (Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Information & Communication, Healthcare & Life Science, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″
Global LED Curtain Lights Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Lighting Alternatives In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global LED Curtain Lights Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global LED curtain lights market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Anti-Rheumatics Market Projected to Cross $71,934 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Anti-Rheumatics Market by Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Type (Prescription-Based Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. The global anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Loyalty Management Market Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players | Forecast - 2020-2027

The global loyalty management market is driven by a rise in the use of mobile phones, lack of awareness about loyalty programs among consumers, a significant increase in the number of card holders, and growth in appreciation for online reward management solutions. In addition, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, increase in expenditure on loyalty programs from the organizations, stringent government rules & regulations, and rapid growth in applications of Big data and machine learning supplement the market growth.
Solar Panel Coatings Market Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region-Forecasts 2030 | $15.7 billion by 2030

Solar Panel Coatings Market is driven by surge in applications & widespread usage of solar energy and government support policies to promote solar energy. However, high cost of solar panel coatings hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment towards solar energy research and development presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Agrochemicals Market to surpass USD 315.3 billion by 2030 | BASF, AGRIUM, BAYER AG, DOW, MONSANTO, SYNGENTA AG

Agrochemicals Market growth is driven by rise in population base along with increasing demand for food, limited agricultural land, issues such as soil erosion and degradation, and surge in awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of agrochemicals. Moreover, conservation of genetic material of endangered plant species supplemented the market growth. However, lack of education and awareness among farmers and efficient distribution systems, high losses in the post-harvest of crops, and environmental and health concerns regarding use of agrochemicals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income, increase in spending on improving quality of crops, and development and production of novel eco-friendly agrochemicals are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Network Slicing Market Expected To Hit $921.02 Million By 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network slicing market was estimated at $172.56 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Aptamers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as strong trend of the research and development investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with the increasing use of the aptamers as the biosensors, where these aptamers function as the molecular recognition probe for the detection of the targeted molecule in the process of bio imaging, gene therapy and targeted diagnostics, low cost and high efficiency of aptamers has been propelling the growth of the aptamers market during the forecast period.
Image Recognition Market Expected to reach $86 billion and CAGR of 21.8% by 2025

The global image recognition market was pegged at $17.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025. The service segment accounted for the largest share of 47.5% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR 23.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing demand for managed network security services. The other components discussed in the study are hardware and software.
Fundus Camera Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. List of Key Players. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Kowa Company, Ltd. Optomed...
