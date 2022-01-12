ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neoprene Market Upcoming Trends, And Industry Size By 2030 | Zenith Rubber, Pidilite Industries

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neoprene Market by Product (Neoprene Sponge/Foam, Neoprene Sheet, and Neoprene Latex) and End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. According to the report, the global neoprene industry generated $1.9 billion in 2020, and...

Loyalty Management Market Growth Analysis along with Key Industry Players | Forecast - 2020-2027

The global loyalty management market is driven by a rise in the use of mobile phones, lack of awareness about loyalty programs among consumers, a significant increase in the number of card holders, and growth in appreciation for online reward management solutions. In addition, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, increase in expenditure on loyalty programs from the organizations, stringent government rules & regulations, and rapid growth in applications of Big data and machine learning supplement the market growth.
Weather Forecasting Services Market Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast

According to the report, the global weather forecasting services market was pegged at $1.33 billion in 2017 and is projected to garner $2.78 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the period from 2017 to 2023. The global weather forecasting services market is divided into forecasting type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on forecasting type, the market is segmented into short-range forecasting, medium-range forecasting, and long-range forecasting.
Conductive Polymer Market Positive Demand Trends With Different Key Players with Growth Strategies up to 2026

The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in demand for electronic products and increase in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have boosted the growth of the global conductive polymer market. However, high cost of production hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in electric mobility is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Geotextile Tubes Market Size - Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

The global geotextile tubes industry garnered $3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. Prime determinants of growth Surge in demand from developing countries and inclination toward implementation of non-woven technical fabrics fuel the growth of the global geotextile tubes market. However, huge production of toxic waste restrains the market growth. Contrarily, emergence of eco-friendly technology creates new opportunities in the next few years.
Global LED Driver Market To Be Driven By The Growing Incorporation Of LEDs Over Traditional Lights In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global LED Driver Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global LED driver market, assessing the market based on its segments like driving methods, products, forms, technologies, components, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Image Recognition Market Expected to reach $86 billion and CAGR of 21.8% by 2025

The global image recognition market was pegged at $17.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025. The service segment accounted for the largest share of 47.5% in 2017 and would maintain its lead through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR 23.5% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to the growing popularity of media cloud services and increasing demand for managed network security services. The other components discussed in the study are hardware and software.
Solar Panel Coatings Market Size, Trends, Type, Application, Region-Forecasts 2030 | $15.7 billion by 2030

Solar Panel Coatings Market is driven by surge in applications & widespread usage of solar energy and government support policies to promote solar energy. However, high cost of solar panel coatings hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment towards solar energy research and development presents new opportunities in the coming years.
Advance Battery Technologies Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Global Advance Battery Technologies Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Automatic Test Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Automatic Test Equipment Market By Type (Memory, Mixed Signal, Digital, and Others), Component (Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Information & Communication, Healthcare & Life Science, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″
Everything-as-a-Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Avaya, Rack space, VMware

The latest 102+ page survey report on Global Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Cisco, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Dell, Avaya, Rackspace, VMware, AWS & Orange Business Services.
Mobile Security Market Projected to Hit $122.89 Billion by 2027

The main purpose of mobile security is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in mobile phones and to enhance the integrity of the mobile devices. In addition, numerous benefits provided by mobile security application such as protecting data against malwares and cyberattacks and providing access of data from remote location. Furthermore, increase in online mobile payment and rise in security need arising from adoption of BOYD in workplaces are the major factors driving the growth of the Mobile Security Market.
Mileage Tracking Software Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | MileCatcher, CarData Consultants, Everlance

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Mileage Tracking Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mileage Tracking Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Anti-Rheumatics Market Projected to Cross $71,934 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Anti-Rheumatics Market by Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Type (Prescription-Based Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. The global anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.
At a 6.6%GR, Global Tea Market Would Reach $68,950 Million by 2027

Tea Market by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," The global tea market was valued at $55,144 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $68,950 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The green tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $16,362 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26,110 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2019.
Embedded Controllers Market Analysis Report 2020-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Embedded Controllers Market By Product Type (8 Bits, 16 Bits, and 32 Bits,), Type (Simple Programmable Logic Devices, and Complex Programmable Logic Devices), and Application (IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, and other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030″
Atrial Fibrillation Industry Business to Garner Worth $8.31 Billion, at 13.0-GR by 2028

Atrial Fibrillation Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $8,319 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.0% during the period 2014 - 2022. Non-surgical devices segment dominated the overall market in 2015. North America was the leading geographic segment in global atrial fibrillation devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout forecast period.
Spacer Fluid Market Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2030

Global spacer fluid market size was valued at $197.1million in 2020, and is projected to reach $323.1million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The major factors driving the growth of the global oil well spacer fluids market are the increasing investments in the exploration & production of oil and gas as well assignificant growth of the oil & gas industry in developing countries. Moreover, technological advancements in well cementing are also expected to contribute to the growth of the spacer fluids market trends.
Model Based Definition Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | Siemens, PTC, Dassault Systèmes

The latest 103+ page survey report on Global Model Based Definition (MBD) Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Model Based Definition (MBD) market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Siemens, PTC, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, SAP, Altair, Ansys, NXP, Capvidia, Anark & Theorem.
