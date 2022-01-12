ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott named NFC Offensive Player of Week for 3rd time

By Matthew Lenix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Dallas Cowboys decided to play their starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Not only did they win, 56-21, completing a sweep of the NFC East, but they moved up to the three seed in the playoffs thanks to the San Francisco 49ers, who the Cowboys will face on Sunday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was the star of the night inside Lincoln Financial Field. After struggling for the majority of December, Prescott got his rhythm back by playing into the fourth quarter against the Eagles and threw five touchdown passes to secure his third NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season which tied Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith (1992, 1995) for the most in one season in team history.

That wasn’t the only thing Prescott accomplished that night.

Prescott’s five touchdowns gave him 37 for the season which broke former Cowboys’ quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo’s record of 36 set back in 2007.

The extra time Prescott put in with his wide receivers recently has paid off. In the final three games of the season, Prescott threw 12 touchdowns without an interception while averaging 283 passing yards a game.

While all of this is impressive, it won’t matter without Prescott performing on this highest level in the playoffs and giving the Cowboys a legitimate shot to win their sixth Lombardi trophy.

