According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale gas, Tight Oil, and Tight gas), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026″ The hydraulic fracturing market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2026. The hydraulic fracturing market size will grow to USD 50.2 billion by 2026 from USD 34.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The rising primary energy demand and increasing shale gas exploration & production activities in US is the driving factors for the hydraulic fracturing market, globally.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO