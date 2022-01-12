ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Casanova On Jay-Z’s Help In His RICO Case: “He Did Enough Already”

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccused Brooklyn rapper Casanova 2X has been fighting an attempted murder in his RICO case since November and says that Hov has done more than enough to help him with his case. Cas jumped on Twitter last night (January...

thesource.com

Comments / 2

 

