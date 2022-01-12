ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash Jumps After Evercore Upgrades Cites Strong Growth Drivers

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – DoorDash stock (NYSE: DASH ) traded 2.7% higher Wednesday after Evercore upgraded it to outperform with a price target of $256, a climb of more than 74% from its current level of $147. The brokerage cited strong growth...

za.investing.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evercore#Restaurants#Food Delivery#Technology Company#Investing Com#Dash#Covid#Wolt#Finnish#Albertsons#Aci#Beyond Meat#Bynd
