Burke Shelley, bassist and vocalist and founder member of highly respected Welsh rockers Budgie has died at the age of 71. The news was confirmed on the Budgie fan page on Facebook by his daughter, Ela Shelley. She wrote, “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley. He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old.” No cause of death has been announced as yet.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO