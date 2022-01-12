ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

“He’s only sorry he didn’t get away with it” – Cheney man convicted of poisoning wife’s ice cream sentenced to 25 years for her murder

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — David Pettis, now in a wheelchair, arrived to court early Wednesday to hear his fate. Last month, Pettis was convicted of murdering his wife Peggy by lacing her ice cream with a deadly amount of pain killers. The couple had been married 33 years. Prosecutors...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother accused of throwing newborn in dumpster released from jail on bond

An 18-year-old mother from New Mexico arrested for allegedly throwing her newborn baby into a dumpster, was later released from prison after posting a $10,000 (£7,356) unsecured bond.The woman, identified as Alexis Avila, was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after she was caught on camera allegedly leaving her infant son wrapped in a towel and a plastic trash bag in a dumpster in Hobbs city on 7 January.Police received information about the baby at 8pm on Friday and upon finding the newborn baby he was rendered aid, the Hobbs police department said.The baby was taken to a local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cheney, WA
Cheney, WA
Crime & Safety
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Poisoning
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
CBS Chicago

DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry’s Family Before He Was Killed; His Mother And Siblings Are Now Charged In His Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Damari Perry was just 6 years old, and prosecutors said he was punished – forced to take an ice-cold shower by his mother – before his death last week. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it turns out that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been in touch with Damari’s family before. Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry 38; his brother, Jeremiah Perry, 20; and a juvenile sibling are all facing charges in his death. Damari’s mother and brother have arrested previously, but this, of course, is far more serious. As police investigated Monday night, those at DCFS were...
CHICAGO, IL
Shreveport Magazine

Authorities are considering hate crime charges after a Black motorcyclist was shot dead during a road rage encounter with a White man and his son

According to reports, officials are considering hate crime charges after a Black motorcyclist was shot dead during an alleged road rage incident with a White man and his son. Police said the 32-year-old victim was reportedly shot and killed by 51-year-old truck driver on Monday. The 32-year-old man from North...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-partner brutally stabbed mother and autistic son in front of baby, court told

A violent ex-partner brutally stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt, a court was told.Daniel Boulton is alleged to have knifed his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, also known as DJ, “numerous times” while the subject of a restraining order on May 31 last year.Boulton developed a “hatred” for Darren before the killings, Lincoln Crown Court was told.Mr Boulton's case will be that, although he physically carried out the stabbings of the two victims, he was, at the time,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt for anti-vax dad who fled with daughter, 7, to keep mother from giving her Covid vaccine

A Canadian mother has accused her ex-husband of absconding with their seven-year-old daughter in order to keep the girl from getting vaccinated against Covid-19.Mariecar Jackson, an educational assistant from Regina, Saskatchewan, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that she is searching for her daughter, the broadcaster reported on Wednesday.She claimed to have last seen the seven-year-old about two months ago when she had gone to visit her father at his home in Carievale village.The mother said she last spoke to her daughter on 21 November.The girl’s father, Michael Jackson, meanwhile gave an interview to a conservative web show called “Live...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy