NYPENN Girl Scouts Launch 2022 Cookie Sales

If you've been dreaming of Thin Mints and Tagalongs ever since the last Girl Scouts Cookie season wrapped up, you won't have to wait much longer to satisfy your cravings. The Girl Scouts are gearing up for the 2022 season and have already started populating their online Cookie Finder with information about upcoming cookie sales.
We all love us a good Girl Scout Cookie, so this is just what we needed in 2022... a new flavor! The Adventurefuls salted caramel brownie cookie is coming on January 11th, and it looks SO good. The ' brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt...
On Friday, Jan. 7, Girl Scouts kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Consumers can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies online and in person. Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs.
The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will begin selling cookies in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties on Saturday.
Did you grow up eating Girl Scout Cookies? It wasn't until I moved out of my parent's house that I even realized there were options other than the "Thin Mints." Seriously, when your Dad really only loves the Thin Mints, that is all you will find at your childhood home. Somehow he managed to make me think there were only a few in the package as well. I found out later that he was just making sure that he was the one to be able to enjoy the majority of the box.
Girl Scout Cookie fans who have been waiting for the youth group’s latest cookie addition can rest easy because it’s going to become available next week. Adventurefuls, the organization’s new salted caramel brownie cookie will become available starting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, according to a countdown clock on GirlScouts.org.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year ...”. I know, we’ve just exited the season when that song is played. But some may find it appropriate for the season we are just now entering: Girl Scout cookie season!. Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will start taking...
Each year, close to 20,000 girl scouts in our area participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program and sell more than 3.5 million packages of cookies. That's a lot of cookies and a lot of money raised which stays with the local troop and is used to fund programs throughout the year.
If it's one time of the year that the mischievous kid is excited about, it is Girl Scout Cooke time. Obviously, over the year, things have changed and while we got adjusted to a new norm, I didn't hear a lot about the cookies over the year. Well, all of that has gone and now I can round up my boxes of the wonderful Trefoils that I always loved even as an adult.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun in Delaware, but Pennsylvanians and New Jerseyans have to wait a few more days for cookie season to begin. According to the Girl Scouts cookie finder, cookie season begins on Thursday in New Jersey, but eastern Pennsylvania residents have to wait eight more days to get their hands on their favorite box.
A new year means a new cookie season for the Girl Scouts.
What Girl Scout cookies are being sold around Springfield? Is there a new cookie?
For the next three months, the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will be selling the tried-and-true favorites — Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Carmel deLites — and trying...
Christmas might be over but that doesn’t mean that all the magic is gone from the winter. After all, Girl Scout cookie season is officially underway. Well, in some places it is. For others, it’s right around the corner. Officially, the scouts sell cookies between January and April. So, if they aren’t selling in your area, they will be before too long.
