Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) are plunging in Wednesday's session. Here's what investors need to know. Hyzon Under SEC Net: Hyzon, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel-cell powered commercial vehicles, said in an 8-K filing that it has received a subpoena from the SEC for the production of documents and information related to allegations made in a report issued by short seller Blue Orca Capital.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO