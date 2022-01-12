ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Delaware County man is accused of threatening Deputies with a knife as they attempted to arrest him on a Warrant on January 3. Authorities say...

991thewhale.com

