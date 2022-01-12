ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Gary Zuanetti
Fountain Hills Times
 1 day ago

I’d like to explain my opposition to the voting rights bill, because we would no longer be able to differentiate our type of government from those that exist in dictatorships around the world. This bill would federalize our electoral process, allowing...

Washington Post

Three-quarters of senators have voted to change filibuster rules to expand voting: Their own

President Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to make a case that is already probably doomed. Biden and his party have been pushing for changes to federal voting laws that they hope will counter Republican efforts constraining poll access. There’s no chance that Republicans in the Senate will join this effort to any significant extent, meaning that to pass, Democrats would possibly need to change filibuster rules, allowing a simple majority vote. Since the party’s caucus has 50 votes plus tiebreaker Vice President Harris, that’s conceptually feasible: a majority vote to change the filibuster and one to advance the voting law ensuring, as the rhetoric goes, that all voters have a chance to be heard.
The Independent

Opposition wins revote for governor in heartland of Chavismo

Twice in less than two months, Venezuela’s opposition has prevailed in the gubernatorial race in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez, shocking the ruling socialist party he founded.Voters in the state of Barinas on Sunday picked a candidate from the U.S.-backed opposition in a closely watched special election that was called after the contender representing that bloc in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count.Sergio Garrido got 55.4% of the vote, according to electoral authorities, defeating former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza, whose campaign drew ruling party heavy hitters in...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Opposition candidate wins in Venezuela's cradle of Chavismo

BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — Voters in the home state of Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chávez on Sunday picked an opposition candidate for governor in a closely watched special election called after the contender representing that faction in November’s regular contest was retroactively disqualified as he was ahead in the vote count.
Shropshire Star

Albanian opposition supporters clash over party leadership

Protesters stormed the ground floor of the party’s HQ, using iron bars to open the main door and breaking windows. Albanian police have intervened to move away protesters who broke into the headquarters of the country’s main opposition party in an internal squabble over the party’s leadership.
Fox News

Voters fed up with Democrats' obsession with race

In a recent interview, Flordia Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz told Bloomberg that Republicans had no "ideas" to offer American voters, and hence no winning platform going into the midterm elections. She’s wrong. When polling shows that only 23% of the country thinks we’re headed in the right direction, the opposition...
New York Post

Democrats explore barring Trump from holding office over Jan. 6 riot

A handful of congressional Democrats are investigating whether former President Donald Trump can be prevented from holding elected office again through the application of an obscure portion of the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment, enacted in 1868 and best known for enshrining the Equal Protection Clause, prevents any...
WFMZ-TV Online

The Democrats' Problem With Democracy

Democrats have challenged the legitimacy of every presidential election they’ve lost this millennium: They blamed a corrupt Supreme Court for their defeat in 2000, crooked voting machines in 2004 and Russian interference in 2016 – sparking a years-long collusion hoax to knee-cap Trump’s presidency. But now, as...
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
NPR

Republicans threaten to skip traditional general election debates

This may be the end of presidential debates as we have known them. The Republican National Committee has informed the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has hosted presidential and vice presidential debates for general elections for over three decades, that it will change its rules to prohibit the party's nominees from participating in CPD debates.
