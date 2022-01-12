ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks Tie: Could Dallas Mavs Lose Jalen Brunson to New York via Free Agency?

By Grant Afseth
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 1 day ago

As the Dallas Mavericks gear up to face the New York Knicks during the NBA Wednesday slate, the topic of Jalen Brunson's upcoming free agency has resurfaced. But this time? There's more of a twist to it.

Could Brunson end up signing with the Knicks in free agency? While SNY's Ian Begley is "suggesting'' more than "reporting'' this, his opinion on Brunson’s situation includes some intriguing potential factors to take into consideration.

Knicks President of Basketball Operations Leon Rose, formerly an agent with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), represented not only Jalen Brunson before making the switch to the front office, but also represented Brunson's father, Rick. Keep in mind, Rick Brunson also has coached with current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

One other note: This is just my opinion, but I won’t rule out the possibility of the Knicks pursuing Jalen Brunson until the day Brunson announces his retirement. Brunson is a 2022 unrestricted free agent. He is a young, skilled lead guard.

Brunson has plenty of ties to this Knicks organization.

Brunson’s father, Rick, was one of team president ’s first NBA clients. Rose also represented Jalen Brunson. Rick Brunson, a former Knick, has coached with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

There has been some speculation in the past about Brunson's long-term future with the Mavericks after not coming to an agreement on a contract extension, along with potential suitors to watch.

The Mavericks recently moved Brunson into the starting backcourt and it has worked quite well. Dallas has a 5-1 record in six games with Brunson starting alongside Luka Doncic and both players are posting strong averages in those performances.

Brunson has seemingly checked the box of secondary ball-handler the team was aiming to acquire in the offseason. The Mavericks will need to be willing to compete with perhaps the Knicks and other franchises when it comes to signing him to a new deal.

'Back Down to Earth': Mavs Can't Keep Streak Alive, Fall to Knicks, 108-85

The Dallas Mavericks saw their win streak end at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in a 108-85 loss to the New York Knicks.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Mavs LIVE Updates: FINAL - New York 108 vs. Dallas 85

Three years removed from the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Dallas Mavericks face the New York Knicks as winners of six of their last 10 games. Follow DallasBasketball.com for live updates throughout the game.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff and Lance Roberson

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Prefers Trade to Mavs?

NBA rumors are starting to swirl as we approach the February 10 trade deadline. According to the latest one, the Dallas Mavericks are one of Ben Simmons preferred destinations.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

On the season, Brunson is putting together a career-year with average of 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, all of which are single-seasons bests compared to his previous campaigns.

Where Brunson can do himself a major favor for his value before the offseason would be to pull off a strong playoff series. Against arguably the toughest matchup in the NBA for his skill-set—the LA Clippers with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Nic Batum—Brunson averaged just 8.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

He's already proven to be a highly impactful lane penetrator using ball screens and attacking switches out in space. However, improving his perimeter shooting efficiency and getting the job against lengthy defenders will be important for the 6-foot-1 Brunson.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Knicks have been linked to a variety of different potential trade targets; including Myles Turner (as is the case for the Mavs) and Cam Reddish. Either of those players would need a contract extension in the near future. Would Brunson and Turner or Reddish along with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle be a championship core? That's up to the Knicks to decide.

The Knicks tried to address the point guard position in the offseason with the Kemba Walker trade, but that hasn't quite worked out. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose is recovering from ankle surgery and is 32-years-old. New York does have some young backcourt options including Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride, however.

For now, the Dallas Mavericks and Jalen Brunson remain focused on the team's matchup against the Knicks and building on their current momentum, as free agency is off more than half a year away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6DLy_0djo91CJ00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Walker, Quickley, Grant, Randle

The Knicks are paying the price for counting on a pair of point guards in their 30s who have a history of health issues, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. The team entered the season with Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose atop its depth chart at the point, but Walker has missed time recently due to knee problems and Rose is out indefinitely following ankle surgery.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Knicks must offer Pistons for Jerami Grant

The New York Knicks have not followed up their playoff season last year with a good start. After the first half of the games played, they are 20-21 and three games back of the 6th seed that guarantees playoffs. As things stand, they would need to go through the play-in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Cam Reddish
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks' Miles McBride drops 39 points on G League assignment

New York Knicks rookie Miles McBride on Tuesday dropped a season-high 39 points on assignment with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League. McBride finished 15-of-26 from the field, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, in the 110-105 win over the Motor City Cruise. He registered eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one blocked shot in 44 minutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Free Agency#The New York Knicks#Sny#Basketball Operations#Creative Artists Agency#Caa
DallasBasketball

Lakers Legend Shaq Sells Interest in Kings

The Dallas Mavericks have had a roller coaster ride of a season so far, and it can be hard to keep up with every single thing that’s happening with the team. Here, you will be able to keep up with a updates related to the Mavs and the rest of the NBA as a whole. From roster cuts, to trade rumors, to COVID updates and more, we’ll have it all covered for you right here.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Knicks must offer Pacers for Myles Turner

The New York Knicks are off to a disappointing start this season. The current cornerstones of the Knicks’ franchise are Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Randle, who had an excellent season last year, has regressed slightly in the 2021–2022 NBA season. While Randle is attempting slightly over five three-pointers per game, he is only converting these looks at a 31.2% clip.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
theknickswall

Tom Thibodeau and His Accountability Achilles’ Heel

The Knicks have been inconsistent, underwhelming, and frustrating through 41 games this season and Tom Thibodeau’s lack of holding players to account has been a contributing factor. Stubbornness and an unwavering, blind trust in certain players have underscored Tom Thibodeau’s tenure as New York Knicks head coach, with it...
NBA
DallasBasketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Prefers Trade to Dallas Mavs?

With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Dallas Mavericks are playing some of the best basketball they've played in years. Not only is this good for Dallas in the Western Conference standings, but it's also good for the perceived trade value of various players on the roster.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cam Reddish trade: Knicks land wing from Hawks for Kevin Knox II, protected 2022 first-round pick, per report

The New York Knicks are acquiring forward Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In return, the Knicks will send the Hawks a protected 2022-first round pick, via the Charlotte Hornets, plus forward Kevin Knox II. New York will also receive veteran forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, via the Brooklyn Nets, in the deal.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
666
Followers
991
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy