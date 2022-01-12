City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid – the imaginative and iconic raisin brand – is creating a whole world of possibilities for six lucky kids who will be named in the second year of the Board of Imagination. Applications are now available for kids ages 6-12 to apply for a real seat at the Sun-Maid boardroom table, where kids work directly with Sun-Maid executives to provide input and help make decisions about the company's future innovations. The kids who were selected for the inaugural Board of Imagination, will finish out their term in April 2022, when then newly selected "class" of kids will take their seats.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO