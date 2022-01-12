City Wide (PRNewsfoto/City Wide)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By City Wide Facility Solutions
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
City Wide Facility Solutions Widens Footprint in California with New Location in Southwest Los Angeles

City Wide Facility Solutions Widens Footprint in California with New Location in Southwest Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Native Brings Facility Solutions to the State’s Southern Region. January 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - City Wide Facility Solutions, a management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its fourth location in California. The new office, located in Bellflower, serves several cities in Los Angeles County including Carson, Culver City, El Segundo, Inglewood, Long Beach, Palos Verdes and Torrance.
California State
The Press

California Gas Prices

California officials look to ease gas prices, target state's excise tax. (The Center Square) – California officials unveiled multiple proposals this week to address the Golden State’s gas prices, targeting excise tax rates to bring consumers relief at the pump.
The Press

Sun-Maid Issues Call to Thinkers and Tinkerers: Nominations Now Open for Board of Imagination

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid – the imaginative and iconic raisin brand – is creating a whole world of possibilities for six lucky kids who will be named in the second year of the Board of Imagination. Applications are now available for kids ages 6-12 to apply for a real seat at the Sun-Maid boardroom table, where kids work directly with Sun-Maid executives to provide input and help make decisions about the company's future innovations. The kids who were selected for the inaugural Board of Imagination, will finish out their term in April 2022, when then newly selected "class" of kids will take their seats.
Six education associations plead to five cities for city-wide mask mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The presidents of Bellevue, Millard, Omaha, Papillion La-Vista, Ralston, and Westside education associations wrote a letter to their city councils asking for city-wide mask mandates on Wednesday, according to the letter. The reasoning behind the city-wide and not just a school-wide mask mandate is simple....
Berthoud well represented in the 2022 Rose Parade

Everybody loves a parade. Beth Beymer of StarFire Farm, LLC located west of Berthoud is no exception. For the second time, Beymer and her Norwegian Fjord horses made an appearance in the New Year’s Day 2022 Tournament of Roses parade. This was the 133rd version of this iconic New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena, California.
What a 4-hour drive to Inland Empire says about family, history, time

For commentator Joe Mathews, observing family tradition took another form this holiday season: Driving from LA’s South Bay to the Inland Empire. He didn’t take freeways, but two key surface streets — Imperial Highway and Base Line. It took a while, which allowed him to reflect on his family history and make some observations about our changing state.
The Press

In-Charge Energy Launches "INVEST in America" E-Fleet Task Force

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In-Charge Energy, the fleet electrification services leader, has launched its Invest in America E-Fleet Task Force, a new business unit specifically designed to find grants and incentives stemming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. A division of the Public Affairs department at In-Charge Energy, this task force is among the first for the fleet electrification industry and better positions In-Charge to secure millions in funding opportunities for its many fleet customers transitioning to electric vehicles.
The Press

Districts in East County to be redrawn

Redistricting efforts at the federal, state, county and local levels will change the names and faces representing many East County residents in the new year. Every 10 years, electoral districts across the state are redrawn using federal Census data. As the distribution of populations shifts, district boundaries are adjusted to ensure the state’s population is evenly allocated among the new districts. The process is complicated and can be, at times, contentious.
The Press

Vibrant New Rancho Calera Community Coming to Chowchilla, CA

CHOWCHILLA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the promise of bringing thoughtfully planned new neighborhoods as well as jobs, schools, parks and open spaces, the Chowchilla City Council voted on December 14, 2021 to approve the Rancho Calera master-planned community and first Tentative Map (140 residential lots) in Chowchilla. Designed by Pembrook Development, Rancho Calera features a diverse range of residential neighborhoods with schools, parks, retail centers, and community gathering places all connected by a network of parks, promenades, and pathways.
The Press

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Expands into Neighboring Counties

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) has expanded into the neighboring Southern California counties of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura. Now, sworn officers and civilian law enforcement professionals working for agencies in these counties, and their immediate family members, qualify for LAPFCU membership. Those volunteering at agencies in these counties are also eligible for LAPFCU membership.
The Press

The Press

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Announces Massive 300 Unit Development Deal for Texas and Oklahoma

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-Em-Up Taquitos – the nation's first taquito-focused franchise, is rolling out yet another development deal, partnering with experienced restaurant operators David Weaver and Blake Terry to bring a total of 315 units collectively to Texas and Oklahoma. This master development deal closes the brand out in 2021 with a total of 420 units placed under development agreement, all in just six months of officially franchising. The brand's newest deal has established Roll-Em-Up Taquitos as one of the hottest new concepts in the country.
The Press

The Press

KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE

KELLY MORGAN COMMERCIAL GROUP COMPLETES $23MM+ SALE OF 121 UNIT PORTFOLIO WITH THREE DIFFERENT SELLERS. PANORAMA CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Morgan Commercial Group at KW Commercial successfully completed the sale of 121-units spread over four properties with three different Sellers to satisfy a Buyer's 1031 exchange.
The Press

The Press

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

