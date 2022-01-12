Star Wars: The High Republic Show

Sure, there are The Book of Boba Fett naysayers, says Mike Ryan. But, he adds, "you know what, I am enjoying every second of this show because, after all these years, I can’t believe it exists. I love that he’s being humanized. I love that he’s not just some murdering mercenary. I’ve always thought of Fett as a businessman. 'Look, nothing personal, but I have a contract to fulfill.' Now, I was not expecting The Book of Boba Fett to have elements of Dances with Wolves to be a major storyline, but, see, that’s interesting. I have zero idea where this is going. But, for the next few weeks, I basically get a mini Boba Fett movie every Wednesday morning and, honestly, I truly can’t believe this is finally a thing."

