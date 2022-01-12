ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Star Wars: The High Republic Show

TheForce.net
 3 days ago

Krystina celebrates the one-year anniversary of The High Republic with special guests,...

theforce.net

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Did The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Tease the Arrival of Star Wars Show's True Villain?

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett dropped clues about the identity of the real villain!. There's still a lot to unpack from the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett because of the sheer number of Easter eggs packed into Episode 2. However, nostalgia isn't the only thing that Chapter Two: The Tribes of Tatooine had to offer for fans. The flashback sequence in the episode may have dropped a clue as to who the real main villain is in the new Star Wars series and it's someone we already met in the films! SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
MOVIES
altchar.com

Star Wars The Old Republic January 2022 event schedule

Life Day is concluding in SWTOR on January 11, 2022, but it's also opening doors for other events as well as leaving room for another one that is currently underway. Ten Year Anniversary has kicked off on December 14, 2021, and it will continue through the entirety of 2022, concluding in January 2023. Therefore, if you haven't completed your pursuits, there is no need to panic as you have a lot of time to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Morrison Talks Playing Clones Like Rex In Other Star Wars Shows

The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison talks playing Clones like Rex in other Star Wars shows. Before anyone get’s too excited Morrison isn’t spoiling anything here. In fact the way he words his comments make it seems like something he thinks would be cool to do down the line rather than say, he’s already filmed scenes as Rex or Cody already. However, that does not rule out the possibility other.
TV & VIDEOS
Escapist Magazine

Star Wars: The High Republic Wave 3 Trailer Drops, Phase II Will Be Prequels Set 150 Years Ago

It was the best of Jedi times; it was the worst of Jedi times. The successful series of books and comics under the Star Wars: The High Republic banner is telling the story of a time when the Jedi and the Republic were at the height of their power, but the Wave 3 trailer, which constitutes the final wave of content in Phase I, Light of the Jedi, shows that the good times aren’t going to last.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Primetimer

Star Wars fans should appreciate that a Boba Fett show exists

Sure, there are The Book of Boba Fett naysayers, says Mike Ryan. But, he adds, "you know what, I am enjoying every second of this show because, after all these years, I can’t believe it exists. I love that he’s being humanized. I love that he’s not just some murdering mercenary. I’ve always thought of Fett as a businessman. 'Look, nothing personal, but I have a contract to fulfill.' Now, I was not expecting The Book of Boba Fett to have elements of Dances with Wolves to be a major storyline, but, see, that’s interesting. I have zero idea where this is going. But, for the next few weeks, I basically get a mini Boba Fett movie every Wednesday morning and, honestly, I truly can’t believe this is finally a thing."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Fallen Star Review

Star Wars: The Fallen Star offers what is indisputably the most pivotal chapter of the Star Wars: The High Republic Saga (so far). The Star Wars story team behind The High Republic was handed the challenge of creating a multimedia storyline that extends through novels and comics and offers readers both standalone thrills and the larger rewards of connective threads that enrich the experience for those who seek out all of The High Republic content. Author Claudia Gray arguably turned in the strongest High Republic installment with the first wave novel Into The Dark; with the new novel Star Wars: The Fallen Star, Gray once again offers a compelling story – one that is mostly successful in bringing individual pieces of The High Republic together into a thrilling whole.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How The Book Of Boba Fett's Latest Episode May Have Teased The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett threw a lot of its fans yet another breadcrumb that indicates that it could be preparing for the arrival of a fan-favorite character. There’s reason to believe Doctor Aphra may finally make her live-action debut in Star Wars television. But how can we be sure?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
dsogaming.com

Star Wars: Republic Commando gets an HD Texture Pack

The “RC Remaster/Reskin” modding team has released a brand new HD Texture Pack for Star Wars: Republic Commando. This HD Texture Pack aims to improve the game’s textures by using sharpening filters and – most likely – AI techniques. In the future, the team also...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Addresses The Book of Boba Fett Showing the Bounty Hunter Unmasked

Nearly 40 years since audiences saw his seeming demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, fans caught their first glimpse of Boba Fett in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, with his unmasked appearance showing off battle scars from his survival over the years. While Star Wars: Attack of the Clones confirmed that Boba was a clone of Jango Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, giving us insight into how the character looked under his iconic helmet, Morrison recently detailed that the reason he appears unmasked so often in the current Star Wars series is a much more practical reason than a narrative one. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

‘The Streets of Mos Espa’ Shows the Limits of Star Wars Serialization

This discussion and review contains some spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa.”. As The Book of Boba Fett approaches its midpoint, it remains surprisingly bloodless for a show about the galaxy’s most ruthless bounty hunter. In “The Streets of Mos...
TV SERIES
MIX 108

Everyone Is In ‘Star Wars’ Now

The following post contains a few minor spoilers about the cast of The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars loves to kick off a film with a dramatic character introduction. Think of Darth Vader boarding the Rebel ship at the start of A New Hope, or the Jedis on the Trade Federation ship in The Phantom Menace. This week’s Book of Boba Fett opens with a similar moment, when Boba Fett agrees to an unscheduled audience with one of his subjects. A lone figure plods down the stairs into Boba Fett’s throne room revealing ... beloved character actor Stephen Root?
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #12

Ahead of its release this Wednesday, IDW Publishing has shared the official preview for Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #12, and we have it for you here…. The Padawans rush to confront Krix Kamarat before he can launch his next attack. Lula struggles with her new responsibility while Zeen struggles with Krix’s quick descent into evil. Both girls worry for the other but are distracted when they’re split up and hear a mysterious distress signal… New York Times–bestselling writer Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot) and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!
COMICS
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Teases Cameo That Will “Steal the Show,” Shock Fans

Over the course of two seasons so far — Season 3 is currently filming with the likes of Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), and more — The Mandalorian has breathed new life into the Star Wars universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Release Window Potentially Revealed

One of the most surprising games revealed in 2021 was surely the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Coming from Aspyr, the new iteration of the classic RPG was confirmed to be in development for PlayStation 5 in September 2021 via a new teaser trailer. And while at the time, Aspyr hadn't committed to a release window of any sort, a new report that has now emerged has potentially informed us of when the title may hit store shelves.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy