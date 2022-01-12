ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Track opens third Los Angeles center, expands local advisory board and university partnerships to equip first-generation students from low-income communities to earn bachelor's degrees

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Track, a national nonprofit organization that equips students confronting systemic barriers to earn a bachelor's degree in pursuit of a life of opportunity, choice, and power, today announced the opening of its third center in Los Angeles. Located in the city's...

asu.edu

First-generation college student's nonprofit helps heal undocumented immigrants

ASU alum Reyna Montoya went on to create Aliento Education Fund. Last month, Arizona State University honored the accomplishments and commitment of ASU’s Hispanic students pursuing higher education during the Hispanic Convocation. Reyna E. Montoya, founder and CEO of Aliento, was chosen to address graduates as the keynote speaker.
TEMPE, AZ
Re-enrolling and completing a bachelor’s degree has positive effect on annual income

Returning to college to finish earning a bachelor’s degree is a great idea. Kansas State University researchers found students who returned to finish their degree earned an average of $4,294 more immediately after graduation and got an extra income growth of $1,121 per year, on average. Researcher Amanda Gaulke adds, “This information is important for people who are wondering if they should return to school. When thinking in terms of weighing costs and benefits, it is important for those people to know that there are real economic benefits to going back and completing a bachelor’s degree.” (EurekAlert!)
Coe College and the University of Iowa form partnership to fast-track Coe students to study finance at UI’s Tippie College of Business

Streamline the process for Coe students to be admitted to the Master of Science in Finance program in the university’s Tippie College of Business. As part of the agreement, Coe seniors can apply for conditional admission to the Tippie graduate program provided they meet certain requirements for GPA and course completion.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ncbiotech.org

Community College Partnerships Support Biomanufacturing Talent Pipeline

North Carolina community colleges across the state are preparing their students for well-paying jobs in the growing biopharmaceutical industry through public/private partnerships with biotech companies in their communities. The latest announcement comes from Wake Tech Community College, which recently launched a campaign, Building Tomorrow’s Talent, as it seeks industry partners...
Penn receives pivotal gift to expand support for first-generation to college and modest-income undergraduates

The University of Pennsylvania today announced an inspiring $18 million gift from Scott and Elena Shleifer to increase its support and critical resources for students who are in the first generation of their family to attend college and/or from households of modest or limited income. This philanthropic support for Penn First Plus (P1P) will have a transformative impact on the program which directly affects many Penn students. Nearly 20% of undergraduate students benefit from the Penn First Plus program, and this academic year, one in seven first-year students at Penn are first-generation to attend college.
PENN, PA
DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
