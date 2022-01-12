ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino and Man United remain in discreet contact over a move

By Tom Rice
mscfootball.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by Le Parisien, Manchester United and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is still communicating quietly with the move to Manchester from Paris is still possible for the former Tottenham...

mscfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Ralf Rangnick
The Independent

Man City’s annual revenues exceed Manchester United’s for first time

Manchester City’s revenues exceeded those of rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, newly-published figures have revealed.City have reported record revenue of £569.8million for the 2020-21 season, an increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with a profit of £2.4million.United recorded revenue of £494.1million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, although the figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of matchday income at Old Trafford particularly keenly felt.£569.8m revenue£271.7m commercial revenue£297.4m broadcast revenue£2.4m profitCity’s latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, represent a club record in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#England#Paris#Psg#Dutch
Tribal Football

PSG coach Pochettino remains determined to join Man Utd

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino remains determined to move to Manchester United. Le 10 Sport says the Argentine still expects to eventually replace Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season. The German's deal expires in June. Pochettino was ready to move to United last month, but PSG...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United striker confident of recovering to face Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of being fit to play against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Ronaldo missed United’s third round FA Cup tie, coincidentally also against Villa, with what manager Ralf Rangnick described as a minor muscle problem. But the 36-year-old striker hopes to back back to face Steven Gerrard’s side this weekend.“I hope so,” Ronaldo told Premier League productions. “We will try on Thursday, I will try to train as normal. Let’s see how the body reacts. Fingers crossed, I’m confident.”He added: “I know my body, 100 per cent. I’m mature and experience gives you the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Mauricio Pochettino Provides the Latest on Sergio Ramos

When Paris Saint-Germain signed former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, they wanted him to bring that veteran leadership that was missed when Thiago Silva departed in 2020. However, midway into his first year with PSG, the 35-year-old hasn’t played much. During manager Mauricio Pochettino’s press conference with the media, the Argentine tactician provided an update on the latest on Ramos.
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Mauricio Pochettino Provides Update on Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain is in action this weekend when they welcome Stade Brestois 29 to the Parc des Princes. Two players that won’t be in the starting eleven for the capital club are Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi. Neymar continues to rehab his ankle injury, and Messi gets into match...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy