From War Animal to Civilian - VET TV Docuseries "Let's Talk About The War" Addresses the Systematic Failures of the Global War on Terror

By Vet TV
The Press
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran Entertainment Television (VET Tv), the largest entertainment and streaming platform devoted to military based storytelling, announced the release of the docuseries, "Let's Talk About the War." Launching January 12, 2021 "Let's Talk About the War" features candid interviews with combat veterans discussing the...

The Press

