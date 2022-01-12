Zome as an investment property opportunity!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Lane Capital, the California-based venture capital firm focused on the trending PropTech industry, announces a strategic partnership with Morgan Properties. Founded in 1985, Morgan Properties is the largest private multifamily owner in the United States, managing over $15 billion in assets and over 95,000 units. This strategic partnership gives Wilshire Lane Capital and its portfolio of PropTech companies, unparalleled access to Morgan Properties' Innovation team, which is led by Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Amy Weissberger. In working hand-in-hand with Morgan Properties' Innovation and Operations teams, Wilshire Lane Capital will be well-positioned to identify the most viable startups to invest in while providing integration opportunities across the massive multifamily portfolio.

