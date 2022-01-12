ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Nearly 600,000 U.S. Kids Had COVID Last Week

The Press
 1 day ago
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a sign that the highly contagious...

Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
Knowridge Science Report

People with COVID-19 infections may age much faster

In a new study from Baylor College of Medicine, researchers found compared to healthy people, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had strongly increased levels of oxidative stress and oxidant damage, and markedly reduced levels of glutathione. The results suggest that supplements that reduce oxidative stress and oxidant damage and increase glutathione...
KTLA

U.S. children being hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard enough last year, but […]
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline to ship 600,000 more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab to U.S.

GlaxoSmithKline GSK, +0.25% GSK, +1.25% and partner Vir Biotechnology. said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron.
People

6 Year Old with Epilepsy Hospitalized for Weeks with COVID-19: 'It's Not Safe for All Children'

A 6 year old was hospitalized with COVID-19 for weeks, and her mom says she wishes her daughter had been vaccinated sooner. Aria Shapiro and her mom, Sarah Shapiro, told NBC News Tuesday that the 6 year old had been hospitalized for 18 days at Phoenix Children's Hospital due to complications caused by coronavirus. She even spent the holidays there, celebrating from her room.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Who are the adults not vaccinated against COVID?

Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a Dec. 28 report by Lindsay M. Monte, U.S. Census Bureau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of Dec. 14, roughly 85% of adults ages 18 and over in the U.S. had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but 15% remained unvaccinated.
hppr.org

The number of Texas kids hospitalized with COVID-19 nearly tripled in two weeks

The number is still below a September peak. But the seven-day average of pediatric hospitalizations has been rising steadily, indicating an increased risk for kids in Texas. The number of Texas children hospitalized with COVID-19 nearly tripled over the last two weeks as the rapidly spreading omicron variant became the predominant strain of the virus, according to state health data released Thursday afternoon.
