City Wide Facility Solutions Widens Footprint in California with New Location in Southwest Los Angeles

By City Wide Facility Solutions
 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its fourth location in California. The new office, located in Bellflower, serves several cities in Los Angeles County including Carson, Culver City, El Segundo, Inglewood, Long Beach, Palos Verdes...

