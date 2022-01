While it seems that riders are warming up to electric powertrains more and more nowadays, said riders are still attracted by sleek lines and classic design. That's what French electric startup Sodium Cycles is counting on with the Xubaka, its first electric motorcycle. Channeling vintage BMX energy and with a name only a Wookiee could pronounce correctly on the first try, this new EV combines form and function in one rad package.

BICYCLES ・ 7 DAYS AGO