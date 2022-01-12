ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

MEPs demand EU probe into Pegasus spyware abuse

By Alex Scroxton,
Computer Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the European Parliament (MEPs) belonging to the centrist-aligned, pro-European Union (EU) Renew Europe bloc have called on Brussels to open an investigation into the use of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware by EU governments, following revelations in recent weeks that the Polish government may have abused the...

www.computerweekly.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Pegasus#Eu Countries#Eu#The European Parliament#Pro European Union#Nso Group#Polish#French#La R Publique En Marche#Fdp#A Committee Of Inquiry#Mep Sophie#Dutch#The European Commission#Momentum Movement
