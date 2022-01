The twanging heartland rock of the new Ceramic Animal single invokes a long history of mellow-yet-upbeat singles of the genre from contemporaries like The War on Drugs and Kurt Vile to the wave of artists that inspired that sound half a century ago. “Up in Smoke,” the latest track from the band’s Dan Auerbach–produced new LP Sweet Unknown, falls directly in line with this tradition, pitting its crushed-dreams chorus up against its warmly comforting instrumentation. “’Up In Smoke’ takes you on a forlorn, lonesome journey that shows how the feeling of isolation can seep into every aspect of life,” explains vocalist Chris Regan. “The upbeat instrumentation creates a necessary dichotomy, and acts as a sign of hope. There is always a chance to break out from the hold of solitude.”

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO