Michigan Football's Official 2022 Schedule Released

By Christopher Breiler
 1 day ago
The Big Ten Conference released its revised 2022 football schedule on Wednesday. You can read the full release below.

Big Ten Releases Revised 2022 Football Schedules

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday (Jan. 12) the revised 2022 football schedules for all 14 teams. The revisions were required due to long-term adjustments made to schedules across the Big Ten at the time of the pandemic in 2020.

The Wolverines will play eight home games at Michigan Stadium and travel for a pair of road games during the months of October and November.

Michigan plays its initial four games of the season at Michigan Stadium, starting with the season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3. The Wolverines will host non-conference matchups against Hawaii (Sept. 10) and Connecticut (Sept. 17) before opening the Big Ten Conference season against Maryland (Sept. 24) at the Big House.

U-M will play back-to-back road games to start the month of October. In a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game, the Wolverines will travel to Iowa on the first day of the 10th month (Oct. 1) at Kinnick Stadium. Michigan follows up with a game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium (Oct. 8). The Wolverines return to Ann Arbor for a gridiron battle with Penn State on Oct. 15 before their bye week on Oct. 22. U-M will host in-state rival Michigan State in the yearly battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Oct. 29.

The Maize and Blue open November with a road trip to Rutgers (Nov. 5) before returning to the Big House for its final home games of the 2022 season. U-M will face West division foes Nebraska (Nov. 12) and Illinois (Nov. 19) at Michigan Stadium. The regular season ends with “The Game” in Columbus against Ohio State on Nov. 26.

The Big Ten Championship Game will be contested on Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Following is the Wolverines’ 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 Colorado State

Sept. 10 Hawaii

Sept. 17 Connecticut

Sept. 24 Maryland*

Oct. 1 at Iowa*

Oct. 8 at Indiana*

Oct. 15 Penn State*

Oct. 22 Bye Week

Oct. 29 Michigan State*

Nov. 5 at Rutgers*

Nov. 12 Nebraska*

Nov. 19 Illinois*

Nov. 26 at Ohio State*

Dec. 3 at Big Ten Championship Game

Home games (bold) at Michigan Stadium

* Big Ten Conference games

