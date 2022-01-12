Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

A Broome County man faces several charges after he and a woman were discovered sleeping in a parked vehicle in the town of Fenton. Authorities say 31-year-old Louis Mulieri of Nineveh was found asleep by a sheriff's deputy who was sent to check on a couple of people who appeared to be unconscious. The car was parked outside a business on Route 369 in Port Crane.

PORT CRANE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO