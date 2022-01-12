ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Delaware County Man Accused of Threatening Deputies With Weapon

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Delaware County man is accused of threatening Deputies with a knife as they attempted to arrest him on a Warrant on January 3. Authorities say...

Man Arrested After Being Found Asleep in Parked Car in Port Crane

A Broome County man faces several charges after he and a woman were discovered sleeping in a parked vehicle in the town of Fenton. Authorities say 31-year-old Louis Mulieri of Nineveh was found asleep by a sheriff's deputy who was sent to check on a couple of people who appeared to be unconscious. The car was parked outside a business on Route 369 in Port Crane.
PORT CRANE, NY
Police: Endwell “Grandparent Scam” Suspect Showed Up to Collect

Investigators are trying to track down a man who stole a "significant" amount of money from an Endwell woman using the so-called "Grandparent Scam." According to New York State Police, the resident received a phone call on November 17 from a person who claimed to be her grandson. The man claimed he was being held in a New York City-area jail.
ENDWELL, NY
Binghamton Man Accused of Using Stolen Credit Card

A Binghamton man is facing a felony charge after being accused of using a stolen credit card at a local store. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 42-year-old Robert Shelp Junior is charged with felony Grand Larceny. In a news released from the Sheriff's Office on January 11, authorities said...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton Man Accused of Possessing Heroin at Broome Jail

A person being processed at the intake section of Broome County Jail faces a felony count after corrections officers discovered heroin and other concealed drugs. Authorities say 28-year-old Joseph Santi of Binghamton was arrested Monday. According to a new release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the agency's warrant division...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Fire Damages House on Endicott’s North Side

Endicott firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze that broke out in a home on the North Side of the village. Authorities say the fire at 118 Robble Avenue was reported around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. The two-story single-family house had been evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Off-duty firefighters were called into...
ENDICOTT, NY
