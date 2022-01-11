ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Create a Credit Risk Ecosystem to Drive Innovation and Say “YES” More!

Network World
 4 days ago

The financial services industry is undergoing profound change. Established firms are now competing with FinTech startups to attract new customers, offer new services, minimize risk and engage with customers in new and...

www.networkworld.com

bitcoinist.com

MEXC Pioneer Partners with Proximity Labs, Driving DeFi and More Within NEAR Ecosystem

MEXC Pioneer is partnering with Proximity Labs, a cutting-edge research firm focused on DeFi technology within NEAR ecosystem. Decentralized finance, or DeFi, has become an essential component of cryptocurrency markets, and firmly established itself in the blockchain industry. Today, people are looking for more easy-to-use and reliable DeFi platforms to get involved.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Gregory Gopman on Creating a Blockchain Ecosystem Development Agency to Help Crypto Projects Grow

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. With the crypto market experiencing a rough first week of 2022, technology consultant and serial entrepreneur Gregory Gopman is aiming to help the entirety of the ecosystem grow by creating a blockchain development ecosystem that solidifies the foundations of the space.
MARKETS
#Innovation#Financial Services#Fraud#Credit Risk#Ecosystem#Fintech
Network World

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
Network World

5 Ways to Manage Demand Swings in Your Contact Center (ContactBabel eBook)

In this eBook, you’ll discover how using digital channels, AI, automation and other technologies can manage interactions with little to no support from a live agent. In addition, implementing these technologies can help you improve your KPIs, from lower AHT and abandoned rates, to higher FCR and CSAT. And when an agent is needed, ensuring they have timely and effective support will lead help them resolve customer issues faster, leading to a better customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
sgbonline.com

On Counts On Innovation To Drive Growth

On is forming partnerships with Roger Federer and other athletes as well as starting to open its own retail stores. However, David Allemann, On’s co-founder and executive co-chairman, told investors Tuesday at ICR Conference 2022 that the Swiss running brand is focusing on product innovation foremost to differentiate from the competition.
BUSINESS
Network World

Drive business and IT to greater levels

What are the best ways to use SDN in your environment? How do you know which SDN solutions or vendors will be a good fit for your organization? Do you have the in-house expertise to create a plan that can align with all of your technical, operational and financial requirements? No matter what stage you’re at, we have the answers and expertise to help you get where you want to go with SDN.
TECHNOLOGY
Community Policy