Technology

Pass-the-Hash and Pass-the-Ticket

Network World
 4 days ago

Pass-the-hash and pass-the-ticket are commonly used attacks which many traditional security products (i.e. firewalls,...

www.networkworld.com

lifewire.com

All Hail the Passing of the BlackBerry

The BlackBerry is no more, and I may be among the few people to mourn its passing. This week, the company stopped supporting its classic devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS, and earlier. All older BlackBerry devices not running on Android software will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet, or make calls.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

10 Tips to Stop Ransomware & Boost Security with Microsoft Defender AV

Microsoft Defender Antivirus (MDAV), known as Windows Defender Antivirus before the Windows May 2020 update, is an anti-malware component of Microsoft Windows. MDAV continually scans for malware, viruses, and advanced security threats. In addition to this real-time protection, updates are downloaded automatically to help keep your device safe and protect it from threats. More businesses use MDAV over any other to prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats. Recent market share calculations show that Microsoft alone holds over 30% of the market in endpoint protection and is expected to continue to grow exponentially.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Creating a Dynamic Cloud-Ready Network

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) can make an immediate impact with tangible, incremental steps to a digital and cloud-ready network. And one that is agnostic of any existing network, contract arrangements, and current or future network vendors. Verizon can create a digital overlay platform, combining the tools you need to manage a robust, reliable and secure network with your own IT service management and provisioning toolsets.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Realize the Promise of Cloud

Trust. Capabilities. Guidance. These are the hallmarks of successful cloud deployment. Digital transformation was accelerated by the pandemic and made possible by the advent of the public cloud and cloud marketplaces. Customers now search for independent software vendor products and services that easily integrate with these cloud platforms, to the delight of many security practitioners. This new software delivery model enables the best of both worlds: best-in-breed solutions that are easy to find, test, buy, and deploy.
TECHNOLOGY
#Hash
Network World

The cloud comes down to earth

The cloud is no longer some distant, separate place. Yes, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google maintain unimaginably vast expanses of servers in cloud data centers around the world – as do thousands of SaaS providers. But those clouds and the services they deliver have become so entwined with customers’ on-prem operations, they’re now vital components of almost every enterprise IT estate.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

A New Model For Defeating Cyberattacks And Reducing Costs

IT teams are now combating a new class of advanced threats that bypass traditional security defenses. The only sure-fire way to protect users and safeguard sensitive data is to defend the endpoint itself. This paper provides a compelling business case for a revolutionary approach built around isolation and micro-virtualization. HP Sure Click Enterprise effectively eliminates the attack surfaces of endpoints with advanced isolation technology that defeats cyberattacks, streamlines IT processes, frees users to click on anything/anywhere without getting compromised, and dramatically reduces operational costs. See the factors that contribute to the quick ROI for a typical HP Sure Click Enterprise deployment, including sample ROI analyses of two customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
Network World

Mobile Security Index 2021 SMB spotlight : A deep dive into the state of mobile security in small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) may lack the resources and IT budgets of large enterprises, but mobile and cloud-based technologies are leveling the playing field. In this report, we explore some of the specific challenges facing SMBs and how the increase in working from home has affected their security readiness. Unless otherwise stated, data in this report is based on the responses of SMB participants—those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees—in the latest MSI survey.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
Network World

Cloud security: Whose responsibility is it?

Two things you should know: Misconfigured cloud servers cause 19% of data breaches; and the overwhelming majority of cloud data breaches and leaks can be traced to customer error. Don’t expect your cloud service provider to cover all of the bases. In that case, what’s the best way to avoid a breach in cloud security? Automation is one answer; knowing your responsibilities is another.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

How to use the fold command: 2-Minute Linux Tips

In this Linux tip, learn how to use the fold command. It allows you to limit the length of lines when displaying a text file by "folding" long lines into smaller pieces and, of course, you can save the shortened lines into another file. Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc....
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
Network World

5 Ways that SD-WAN Transforms Your Network

Existing networks lack the management tools and methods to enable network transformation. This creates delay and as a result, applications run slowly. SD-WAN was developed to solve these issues and transform your network by making it more responsive, providing greater bandwidth and being more cost effective. It also simplifies deployment and management of network edge devices.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Latest 5G specs highlight IoT support, better spectrum efficiency

The latest 5G technical specifications from an overarching standards organization sets a roadmap for development that addresses streamlined IoT support, AI/machine learning, and more efficient use of wireless spectrum. The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a group of seven organizations developing telecom standards, has issued Release 18 of the specs...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

IoT in 2022: IoT turns into a service

The Internet of Things has been a hyped technology for years, but the pandemic and its associated tidal wave of remote work pushed its actual use in the enterprise into overdrive. What’s more, IoT is maturing as vendors begin to sell fully functioning applications, not just the components needed for businesses to build their own.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

A CxO’s guide to network resilience: Understanding and mitigating impact of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks

Network architecture and design patterns take into account many options for engineering a resilient network. These include, but are not limited to, multiple network connections, path diversity, Internet service provider diversity, and use of emerging technologies like software defined wide area networks (SD WAN). However, a sound network architecture and design are insufficient unless operational resilience and security monitoring are also incorporated into the overall strategy.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Nvidia acquires Bright Computing

Remember when Nvidia was a gaming-card vendor? That doesn’t seem all that long ago but now it’s a full-blown enterprise high-performance computing and AI company that happens to sell videogame cards - if you can actually find them. Its latest move is the acquisition of Bright Computing, a...
BUSINESS
Network World

Full speed ahead for contested 5G, W-Fi spectrum

Recent wrangling over 5G and Wi-Fi wireless spectrum indiates the breakneck pace of new bandwidths being opoened up to broadband use will continue. The underlying issues are whether newly alloted 5G bandwidth will interfere with airplane safety and whether new unlicensed spectrum will interfere with the backhaul of communications from cell towers.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES

