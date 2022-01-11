ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Drive business and IT to greater levels

Network World
 4 days ago

What are the best ways to use SDN in your environment? How do you know which...

www.networkworld.com

TravelPulse

How Finding Your Travel Niche Can Drive Business

When you think about a variety of professions – teachers, doctors, attorneys, etc. – they all specialize in one way or another. Educators usually teach a specific subject; doctors have areas of expertise to enhance the quality of patient care, and attorneys focus on a specific type of law to better serve their clients.
TRAVEL
Network World

A Deep Dive into Business Analytics

Mired in endless data from disparate internal and external systems, businesses are under immense competitive pressure to clear the way for better-informed decisions. Without an expedient and cost-effective way to access a cross-section of data, both the descriptive analytics of traditional business intelligence (BI) and the predictive power of business analytics (BA) are effectively stymied by having too much of a good thing.
ECONOMY
Network World

Cisco Business Critical Services Overview

Cisco understands the volatility and complexity facing businesses. In today's evolving, digital world, you need technology to help drive a competitive advantage, empower your hybrid workers, and provide a superior customer experience. You need resilient, adaptive, and transformative IT. Cisco Business Critical Services’ flexible advisory services leverages analytics-driven expertise with...
ECONOMY
Network World

3 Tips for Getting Your ZTNA Project Funded

Most IT experts embrace the idea of the zero-trust security model. Almost everybody agrees that the zero-trust principles of ongoing verification of users and devices, creation of small zones of control, and granting minimal access to users and devices improves an organization's security. In fact, a recent Fortinet survey confirmed...
COMPUTERS
Network World

Market Insight Report Reprint: Verizon’s managed detection and response service targets an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape

Even though enterprise security teams have more tools, bigger budgets and greater executive support than ever before, the challenge of protecting assets, data, people and workloads has never been more difficult. As threats become more vicious, the attack surface expands, and as the tools, systems, services and data organizations depend on become more interconnected and interdependent, security teams are struggling to adapt and rapidly detect and respond to the threats targeting their business. A lack of visibility, scale and expertise is only exacerbating these challenges.
MARKETS
Network World

Mobile Security Index 2021 SMB spotlight : A deep dive into the state of mobile security in small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) may lack the resources and IT budgets of large enterprises, but mobile and cloud-based technologies are leveling the playing field. In this report, we explore some of the specific challenges facing SMBs and how the increase in working from home has affected their security readiness. Unless otherwise stated, data in this report is based on the responses of SMB participants—those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees—in the latest MSI survey.
INTERNET
Network World

Are You Ready for Hybrid Training?

The pandemic has forever changed how we work and learn. Not only have organizations discovered the strategic possibilities of a distributed workforce, but employees have also come to expect flexibility and choice in how they communicate and collaborate. Even as companies around the world return to physical offices, supporting both...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Network World

Automakers Turn to the Cloud to Cost- Effectively Meet High-Performance- Compute Requirements

Cloud offerings are benefiting companies across many vertical industries, and automotive manufacturing is a prime example. Automakers are finding that the cloud is a good fit for their more advanced simulation tools, which require high-performance computing (HPC) and modern cloud capabilities. They are also finding that the cloud is more flexible and less expensive than on-premises compute solutions and a great fit for the digital design solutions that pervade the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

A Strategic Edge: The case for vendor relationships

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.
ECONOMY
Network World

HP IT Fast-Tracks To Mobile Hybrid Workplace On Global Scale

When the pandemic hit, HP IT needed to immediately ensure their 70,000+ employees and contractors across the globe were equipped for remote productivity. They turned to HP Services to meet the challenge. Learn how HP was able to quickly scale deployment by leveraging automation and intelligence in cloud services and execute on their commitment to create an employee-centric, positive user experience that is simple and stress-free as possible.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

386 Systems Provides Continuity To Customers With Proactive Monitoring

386 Systems is an IT service provider in Peru and a long time HP partner. 386 Systems simplifies IT services and device management for businesses across South America by providing Device as a Service (DaaS). Leveraging the HP TechPulse analytics dashboard customers also benefit from proactive monitoring and visibility into potential issues regarding device health and security. Learn how 386 Systems is helping free customers’ IT departments from time-consuming support, security and device management tasks while reducing costs.
SOFTWARE
Network World

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
Network World

Explore the Flexible Hybrid Office

Let’s take a moment to think outside the conventional workplace. In the new hybrid office, connected teams will include members in the office full-time with some fully remote, while others may be somewhere in the middle, alternating time in the office and at home. But one thing’s for sure: the standard 9-5 40-hour workweek will never be the same.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Productive AI: How to Achieve Operational and Business Value

Employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide organizations with a significant competitive advantage. With AI, employees can work smarter and alleviate time spent on redundant office tasks. AI can help IT leaders and serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, bridging silos, and promoting cross-functional ideation. This whitepaper details how to effectively leverage AI for your business.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

Transforming the Supply Chain with Visibility and Collaboration

There’s little doubt that supply chain disruption is here to stay. Companies that can evolve and change will survive – and those that can’t? They may fall by the wayside. The list of challenges is a long one, according to two studies from Harvard Business Review and IDG – and the risks are very real.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Leveraging unified communications to drive business value in financial services

Cloud enabled unified communications -- also known as unified communications as a service, or UCaaS -- brings many benefits to financial institutions by creating more efficient and effective means of communication, enhancing their customer relationships, and improving productivity and employee engagement. Incorporating a comprehensive platform that includes messaging, video, and phone offers both employees and customers numerous options for engaging in conversations and making financial decisions. Because unified communications open more channels for communication, banks and investment management companies are able to meet customers where they are and via their preferred methods of interacting and communicating, while empowering employees to work productively from any location. Join speakers from [SoFi or First Bank], RingCentral, and [Maven Wave or Deloitte] as they discuss how a unified communications strategy can help drive value for your company by:
ECONOMY
Beta News

How AI can offer businesses greater control over their payments [Q&A]

We none of us particularly like handing over money, and that applies equally to businesses and individuals. Payments are essential to the commercial world, up to now though they've always been a quite labor intensive to process. But what if it could be automated? Would you feel comfortable handing over control of payments to AI?
SOFTWARE
Network World

IoT in 2022: IoT turns into a service

The Internet of Things has been a hyped technology for years, but the pandemic and its associated tidal wave of remote work pushed its actual use in the enterprise into overdrive. What’s more, IoT is maturing as vendors begin to sell fully functioning applications, not just the components needed for businesses to build their own.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

This is how businesses are driving digital inclusion and closing the skills gap

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. “Insufficient internal skills” is a problem for employers trying to find digital expertise. A report by BT - a British multinational telecommunications company - has found that the skills gap...
ECONOMY

